Ksp
Associated with any ionic compound is the solubility product constant, which measures how soluble the compound will be in a solvent.
Understanding the Solubility Product Constant
The general rule is that the greater the solubility product constant for a compound then the more soluble the compound.
Consider the following compounds
The solubility of silver sulfate, Ag2SO4, is 0.025 M at 25oC
Whenever the question refers to the solubility then that value represents our “x” variable.
Find the solubility of CoCl3 (Ksp = 2.8 x 10-13) in
Whenever we deal with the solubility product constant we use an ICE Chart and since the reactant will always be a solid then we can ignore it.
If our compound dissolves in a solution with similar ions then the Common Ion Effect takes place.
Find the solubility of CoCl3 (Ksp = 2.8 x 10-13) in
What is the molar solubility of Fe(OH)3 (s) in a solution that is buffered at pH 3.50 at 25 oC
Ksp and pH
The Reaction Quotient & Ksp
Q vs Ksp
Ksp Determination
Molar Solubility of Ions
Ksp and solubility
Selective Precipitation
- The following graphs represent the behavior of BaCO3 under different circumstances. In each case, the vertical...
- Ca1OH22 has a Ksp of 6.5 * 10-6. (b) If 50 mL of the solution from part (a) is added to each of the beakers sh...
- What is the solubility-constant expression for Ca3(PO4)2 (s)? (a) [Ca2+]3 [PO43-]2 (b) [Ca2+]3 [PO43-]2 / [Ca...
- Which of these statements about the common-ion effect is most correct? (a) The solubility of a salt MA is decr...
- Consider the equilibrium B1aq2 + H2O1l2 Δ HB+1aq2 + OH-1aq2. Suppose that a salt of HB+1aq2 is added to a solu...
- What is the molar solubility of BaF2 in a solution containing 0.0750 M LiF (Ksp = 1.7 x 10^-6) (a) 2.3 x 10^-5...
- In which of these solutions will HNO2 ionize less than it does in pure water? a. 0.10 M NaCl b. 0.10 M KNO3...
- The following pictures represent solutions of Ag2CrO4, which also may contain ions other than Ag+ and CrO42- t...
- The solubility of two slightly soluble salts of M2 + , MA and MZ2, is the same, 4 * 10-4 mol/L. (c) If you add...
- (b) Write the expression for the solubility-product constant for each of the following ionic compounds: Cu31P...
- (a) True or false: “solubility” and “solubility-product constant” are the same number for a given compound.
- (a) I f t he molar solubility of CaF2 at 35 C i s 1.24 * 10-3 mol>L, what is Ksp at this temperature?
- (b) If 0.0490 g of AgIO3 dissolves per liter of solution, calculate the solubility-product constant.
- Does the pH increase, decrease, or remain the same when the substances are added to the solutions? (a) LiF to...
- A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the ...
- A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with lead(II) iodide contains 0.54 g of PbI2. Calculate the solubility-pr...
- Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (a) pure water.
- Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (c) 0.050 M LaCl3 solution.
- Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (b) 0.010 M KF solution.
- Consider a beaker containing a saturated solution of CaF2 in equilibrium with undissolved CaF21s2. Solid CaCl...
- Calculate the solubility of Mn1OH22 in grams per liter when buffered at pH (b) 9.5.
- Calculate the molar solubility of Ni1OH22 when buffered at pH (c) 12.0.
- Calculate the molar solubility of Ni1OH22 when buffered at pH (b) 10.0.
- Calculate the molar solubility of Ni1OH22 when buffered at pH (a) 8.0.
- Calculate the minimum pH needed to precipitate Mn1OH22 so completely that the concentration of Mn2 +1aq2 is l...
- Suppose that a 10-mL sample of a solution is to be tested for I- ion by addition of 1 drop (0.2 mL) of 0.10 M...
- A solution of Na2SO4 is added dropwise to a solution that is 0.010 M in Ba2 +1aq2 and 0.010 M in Sr2 +1aq2. (b...
- Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4
- Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. b. PbBr2
- Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. a. BaSO4
- Refer to the Ksp values in Table 17.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgB...
- Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. MX; molar solubility = 3...
- Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. b. PbF2; molar solubility...
- Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. b. Ag2SO3; molar solubility...
- Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. BaCrO4; molar solubility...
- The precipitation of Al(OH)3 (Ksp) = 1.3x10-33) is sometimes used ot purify water. (a) Estimate the pH at whic...
- Two compounds with general formulas AX and AX2 have Ksp = 1.5 * 10 - 5. Which of the two compounds has the hi...
- Consider the compounds with the generic formulas listed and their corresponding molar solubilities in pure wa...
- The solubility of copper(I) chloride is 3.91 mg per 100.0 mL of solution. Calculate Ksp for CuCl.
- Calculate the molar solubility of barium fluoride in each liquid or solution. c. 0.15 M NaF
- Calculate the molar solubility of barium fluoride in each liquid or solution. a. pure water
- Calculate the molar solubility of barium fluoride in each liquid or solution. b. 0.10 M Ba(NO3)2
- Calculate the molar solubility of MX (Ksp = 1.27 * 10 - 36) in each liquid or solution. b. 0.25 M MCl2
- Calculate the molar solubility of MX (Ksp = 1.27 * 10 - 36) in each liquid or solution. c. 0.20 M Na2 X
- Calculate the molar solubility of calcium hydroxide in a solution buffered at each pH. c. pH = 9
- Calculate the molar solubility of calcium hydroxide in a solution buffered at each pH. b. pH = 7
- Lead(II) carbonate, PbCO3, is one of the components of the passivating layer that forms inside lead pipes. (d)...
- Calculate the molar solubility of calcium hydroxide in a solution buffered at each pH. a. pH = 4
- For each pair of compounds, use Ksp values to determine which has the greater molar solubility: (b) PbCO3 or ...
- Calculate the solubility (in grams per 1.00 * 102 mL of solution) of magnesium hydroxide in a solution buffer...
- For each of the following compounds, write a balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution of the compound i...
- The solubility of CaCO3 is pH dependent. (b) Use the Kb expression for the CO32 - ion to determine the equilib...
- Tooth enamel is composed of hydroxyapatite, whose simplest formula is Ca51PO423OH, and whose corresponding Ksp...
- A solution containing sodium fluoride is mixed with one containing calcium nitrate to form a solution that is...
- Calculate the solubility of Mg1OH22 in 0.50 M NH4Cl.
- A particular saturated solution of Ca3(PO4)2 has [Ca2+] = [PO43-] = 2.9 x 10^-7 M. (c) What is [PO43-] in a s...
- The solubility-product constant for barium permanganate, Ba1MnO422, is 2.5 * 10-10. Assume that solid Ba1MnO4...
- Predict whether a precipitate will form if you mix 75.0 mL of a NaOH solution with pOH = 2.58 with 125.0 mL o...
- Use the following solubility data to calculate a value of Ksp for each compound. (d) Zn(CN)2; 4.95 x 10^-4 g/...
- Use the following solubility data to calculate a value of Ksp for each compound. (a) SrF2: 1.03 x 10^-3 M
- The solubility product constants of PbSO4 and SrSO4 are 6.3 * 10-7 and 3.2 * 10-7, respectively. What are the...
- Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cat...
- Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cat...
- Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cat...
- Use the values of Ksp in Appendix C to calculate the molar solubility of the following compounds: (b) Mg(OH)2
- Use the values of Ksp in Appendix C to calculate the solubility of the following compounds (in g/L): (c) Cu3(...
- Use Le Châtelier’s principle to predict whether the solubility of BaF2 will increase, decrease, or remain the...
- Use Le Châtelier’s principle to predict whether the solubility of BaF2 will increase, decrease, or remain the ...
- Use Le Châtelier’s principle to predict whether the solubility of BaF2 will increase, decrease, or remain the...
- Use Le Châtelier’s principle to predict whether the solubility of BaF2 will increase, decrease, or remain the...
- Calculate the molar solubility of PbCrO4 in: (a) Pure Water (d) 1.0 x 10^-3 M K2CrO4
- The osmotic pressure of a saturated solution of strontium sulfate at 25 C is 21 torr. What is the solubility ...
- Is the solubility of Zn(OH)2 increased, decreased, or unchanged on addition of each of the following substance...
- A concentration of 10–100 parts per billion (by mass) of Ag+ is an effective disinfectant in swimming pools. ...
- Fluoridation of drinking water is employed in many places to aid in the prevention of tooth decay. Typically....
- Pseudogout, a condition with symptoms similar to those of gout (see Problem 126), is caused by the formation ...
- Can Fe2+ be separated from Sn2+ by bubbling H2S through a 0.3 M HCl solution that contains 0.01 M Fe2+ and 0.0...
- Will FeS precipitate in a solution that is 0.10 M in Fe(NO3)2, 0.4 M in HCl, and 0.10 M in H2S? Will FeS preci...
- (b) If Ksp = 1.1 * 10-12 for Ag2CrO4, what are the molar concentrations of Ag+ and CrO4 2-in solution?
- Write the expression for the solubility product constant of MgF2 (see Problem 4.139). If [Mg2+] = 2.6 * 10-4 m...
- A 0.0100 mol sample of solid Cd(OH)2 (Ksp = 5.3 x 10^-15) in 100.0 mL of water is titrated with 0.100 M HNO3. ...
- A saturated solution of an ionic salt MX exhibits an osmotic pressure of 74.4 mm Hg at 25 °C. Assuming that MX...
- Some progressive hair coloring products marketed to men, such as Grecian Formula 16, contain lead acetate Pb(C...