Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna put to practice some of the rules that we learn to balance read office reactions in a six solution. So let's take a look at this first one here. We need to balance out this Redox reaction in an acidic solution. So let's go over the rules that we know. First, we're gonna break this up into two half reactions. So we look for the elements different from oxygen or hydrogen first. Here we have an end here. Here we have another end right here. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna bring them both down and say that represents our first half reaction. So we're gonna say N o to minus gives us an 03 minus. Here we have mn and here we have mn So those will also give us another half reaction. M n 04 minus gives us mn two plus. Alright. Next we have to balance on elements different from oxygen or hydrogen. So what we need to see is on the first half reaction, we only have one nitrogen, so we don't have to worry about balancing there already balanced on the other side we have one mag unease on each side, so we don't need to balance that either. Now we move on to balancing out oxygen's by adding water on this side, we have to Oxygen's on this side. We have three. So we need to put one mole of water or yeah, one mole of water on the left side. So now that both sides have three let's look at the other half reaction here. This house four. But the other side has none. So we have to add four moles of water. Yeah. Now we balanced on oxygen. Now it's time to balance out H plus. So looking back on the left half reaction, we're going to say we have to. H is right here, but we have none on the product side. So we have to add to h Plus is to this side, then looking at the other half reaction, we have four times too. We have eight ages there, so we have to add eight. H plus is here. Now, this is the tricky part. We have to balance out overall charge. So what we're gonna say here is we're gonna say water is neutral. There's no charge on this. So we're gonna say it's charges zero, but nitride ion No two minus has a negative one charge. So we're gonna say, overall, this side is negative one. Let's look at the other side. Here we have HPE plus for H, but there's two of them, so that really counts as plus two and then we're gonna say are nitrate ion and all three minus has a minus one charge, so that's minus one. So overall, the charge on this side is plus one. Remember, we have to add electrons to the more positive side so that both sides have the same exact charge. So we're gonna add electrons to the plus one side. Now we need that plus one to become a negative one, just like on the left side. So how many electrons do we need to add? We need to add two electrons because adding two electrons is equivalent to adding a negative too. So here, we're gonna say, plus one minus two equals minus one. So both sides are now negative one. Let's go to the other side. Here we have eight pluses. So that's plus eight. We have a negative one here so that's minus one. So this side is plus seven here on the other side. Water again is neutral, has no charge. So it's zero here we have plus two. So this side is plus two overall. Now we need to add electrons of the more positive side. So we're gonna add them to the left side because it's plus seven. We need both sides to be the same exact charge. So how many electrons do I need to add? Two plus seven. So that drops down two plus two. We're gonna have to add five electrons because remember, each electron is negative. So adding five electrons is equivalent to doing negative five plus seven minus five equals plus two. Both sides are now plus two. Now, finally, we have to check to make sure our electrons are equal. Here we have two electrons, but here we have five. They're not the same number. So we're gonna do here is we have to multiply both half reactions by a number so that they both have equal number of electrons. So the common multiple between two and five is 10. So we multiply this whole thing here. Times five, we multiply this whole thing, Times two. And remember, we're doing this because we need to have the same number of electrons on in both half reactions. If we don't, then it can't be a valid way of balancing it in acidic solution. All right, so everything gets multiplied by five. So we're gonna have five and o to minus plus five waters, Yes. Gives me five and all. Three minus plus 10 h plus, plus 10 electrons. And while you should remember here, just remember this for later on. We have electrons as products. If you have electrons as products, then this is an oxidation. So remember, if you have electrons products, it's an oxidation. Let's look at the other one. Everyone is getting multiplied by two. So this would be to M N 04 minus plus eight times to 16 h plus plus electrons Gives me two mn two plus plus eight h +20 And look, we have electrons in the second one as reactant. So electrons react INTs reactant means it's reduction. Okay, so remember, if you're electrons are products, it's oxidation. But if you're electrons are reacting, it's reduction. R and R. All right, so We have to make sure that the electrons cancel out and they do. One's a product. Ones are reacting there. Intermediates. Let's see who else could be intermediates? We can say that here, these 10 h plus that our products, all of them get canceled out by 10 from here, leaving us with six left. We're gonna say all five of these waters that are reacting to get canceled out by five from here, leaving us with three left. And it looks like those are our only intermediates that we have everything left. We bring it down. So we have left at the end, we're gonna have to m n 04 minus plus five and o to minus plus six h plus Give me 503 minus plus to him and to plus plus three h two up. So that would be our final answer when balancing this Redox reaction in acidic solution. I know it's a lot of moves a lot of steps to remember, but remember, go at it slowly if you're getting lost. I think the worst part of this whole thing is really looking at the overall charge. But just remember, if you don't see the compound with any type of charge. Zero. It has a coefficient in front of it that would multiply the charge whatever it ISS, making it bigger. And as long as you can get those basics down, you'll know how toe add the number of electrons you need so that both sides have the same overall charge. And again, remember your electrons in both half reactions must match up. If they don't, then it's done incorrectly. Now that we've done this one, I want you guys to attempt to do the next one on your own. So it's the same basic concepts we're going over the same rules. Break it up into half reactions first, and from there we take it on to do the rest of the steps to bounce it in acidic solution. If you get lost, it's okay. Just click on the explanation button, and a video of me will show you how best to approach this next problem. Good luck, guys.

