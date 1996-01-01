So batteries can be thought of as portable galvanic or will take cells that generate electricity in this video, we'll take a look at two typical types of batteries. One being acidic in nature and one being basic for the first one we have a dry cell battery. Now here this one happens to be acidic in nature. We're gonna say these types of batteries are called dry sub because they lack large amount of liquid water. We're going to say that the image to the right represents the typical structure of a dry cell battery on the top and bottoms we have a positive and negative sign. This represents our positive terminal and this represents our negative terminal. We're going to say here that this rod here is our carbon rod which represents our positive electrode. And then here we're going to have our zinc sleeve which covers our battery. And here it basically represents our negative electrode. We're going to say here that we have manganese for oxide and this portion is the damp portion. And since it's acidic by nature it's damp portion is acidic. And we're going to say here that this portion that's light grain is represented by ammonium chloride. Now, here we're going to say in a typical dry cell battery, the zinc sleeve acts as the anodes. Remember the note is where oxidation occurs, electrons will be products. And we're gonna say that the cattle portion has a carbon tube immersed in a damp paste of magnets for oxide that also possesses ammonium chloride. Remember ammonium chloride is weakly acidic because if you were to break this up into its ions, it'd be the ammonium ion and the chloride ion, ammonium ion is weakly acidic. So it's a weakly acidic ionic salt chloride comes from hydrochloric acid since hydrochloric acid is a strong acid, that means chloride ion is neutral. Here is the equation for the cathode reaction. Remember that your standard cell potential equals cathode minus an ode. So here you have for your Catholic .74V -176V of the anodes minus of a minus. Really means you're adding them together. So this is 1.50 volts being generated by this one dry cell battery. So our dry cell battery is acidic in nature. We're gonna say the counterpart to the more acidic dry cell battery is the more commonly used alkaline battery. Remember alkaline means that it's basic in nature. We're gonna say here it has these two reactions associated with it. And remember this one has the electrons product. So it's the reaction and this one has electrons as reactant. So it's the reduction reaction here. We have a typical view of a alkaline battery. So the top and bottoms with their signs that would still be our positive terminal. This will be our negative terminal because it's basic in nature. This like great part would be potassium hydroxide paste here. This will be our zinc sleeve and this would still be our negative electrode here we have our manganese for oxide and here it be in a potassium hydroxide paste because it's basic in nature. And here we have our steel sleeve or steel steel case, actually, which is supposed to cover the outside of the battery. So just remember batteries themselves are portable galvanic or voltaic cells, which help to produce electricity.

Hide transcripts