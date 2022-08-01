Hey everyone. So before we talk about the graph that we have to the left, let's label its parts. So here, we're going to say that our value of stability, we're going to say is this green portion here. Okay, so we're gonna say at the valley of stability, is that green portion above the valley of stability? We're gonna say is this blue portion in here, which we're gonna say is this then we're going to say next below the valley of stability. Let's make that yellow. So below the valley of stability is all this portion here. And they were going to say the top right. It's gonna be this portion right here to the top right corner. Alright, so let's talk about this. The value of stability is where we have different types of isotopes that are basically stable enough. Now, if we get to above the value of stability, we're gonna say in this situation, there are too many neutrons involved when there's too many neutrons involved. That means our strong nuclear force will be greater than our repulsive force. Now, in order to decrease the number of neutrons involved or to increase the number of protons that will help us move down towards the valley of stability. The green portion. How do we do this? Well, to decrease the number of neutrons or increase the number of protons we can do here, a neutron emission. So a good example of a neutron emission we can have here beryllium 13. And it's going to admit a neutron remember a neutron is 1/0 and and then our degree sign plus. So we need our numbers to still add up 2, 13 on the top. So this would have to be a 12, 12 plus one gives me 13. And then here this would still be four. So we become beryllium 12. Or what else could we do? We can do a beta emission where we emit an electron. So here a beta emission. So we're gonna write it down here. We're gonna erase these equations as we go. So here we want a good example of a beta mission. We can do with lithium eight. We're going to emit an electron. And then here this would still be eight and this would become four and becomes Berlian. Now, if we're below the valley of stability, we're gonna say that this becomes too many protons. If there's too many protons, then a repulsive force will be greater than our strong nuclear force. In this case you're going to need to increase the number of neutrons or decrease the number of protons. So how would we do that? So, to do that, we could do a positron emission or we could do an electron capture. So an example of a positron emission that we could do deals with oxygen. 15. Remember a positron is just a positive electron. So then this would still be 15 and this would have to be seven. So we just made nitrogen 15 an electron capture means that we're absorbing an electron and an electron would be reacted. So we can see that with aluminum 26. So that would be 26 for magnesium. So we just made magnesium 26. Now if your to the top right corner to the top right quarter, This happens with elements with atomic mass is equal to or greater than atomic mass units. So they have too many neutrons and protons. So here to increase the number of neutrons or decrease the number of protons, we could do an alpha decay or we could do a spontaneous vision. So here, what would that look like? Well, if we wanted to do an alpha decay, a good example here is we could do an alpha decay of uranium 2 38. So here we do eight alpha decays Plus six Beta emissions. And that would help us to create Lead 206. Now, spontaneous vision a good example of this deals with California. So here this could be Californian to 52. It gets broken down into smaller radioactive isotopes. So here we have 106 technetium Plus 1 43 sassy. Um and this would happen with Us emitting three neutrons Plus γ emissions. So of course you don't need to memorize these exact examples in order of what place you are in terms of this graph, These are just given to us examples, realize the value of stability is where we want to be in terms of stability for our different types of isotopes, but sometimes you'll be below it, above it, or too far to the top right corner. And these are just some of the things that you could do in order to shift the graph more towards the valley of stability.

