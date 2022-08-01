in this video, we're going to discuss the stability of the nuclei of isotopes with a concept known as magic numbers. So here, we're gonna say, besides the ratio of neutrons two protons Remember, we talked about this when we discuss the Valley of stability. And basically the premise is for elements on the periodic table that have an atomic mass of 20 or less their most stable when this ratio is one. But as the mass increases, the ratio can deviate farther from what and when we get to the really heavy elements, um, those that have masses of greater than 200. Ideally, we want there are ratios to be less than two right. So as long as the ratio is a value less than two, um at max close to around 1.85 then it would still represent a stable isotope. Now, besides this ratio, we're now talking about actual numbers when it comes to neutrons and protons. And basically, the actual numbers for the number of protons or neutrons can also determine the overall stability of nuclei within isotopes. Now that's when we talk about magic numbers. But before we get there, let's talk about basically the distribution of protons and neutrons and how that can affect the number of stable nuclei IEDs We have for a particular element. Now, remember, number of protons can be determined by our atomic number, which is Z neutrons. Here is just end in order to figure out the number of neutrons you want or have, Right. So we'd say that would just be your atomic mass A minus your atomic number Z. So remember you'd have an element X, which you don't know what it is. It has an atomic mass A and an atomic number. Z, subtracting a from Z would give us the number of neutrons. Now, if we have an even number of protons and an even number of neutrons, then there exists around 163 different isotopes on the periodic table. Uh, that are stable. Now the some literature will show that this number maybe around 1 57 others may show it as high as 1 67 but agreed, agreed upon average is around 163. So we're going with the average now here. If we have an even number off protons and an odd number of neutrons. The number you can clearly see drops a lot. In this case. This represents another additional 53 isotopes that air still stable. Then if we switch it around where this is odd and this is even that adds an additional 50 isotopes that would be stable now for these last won, both of them. If they're odd, you can see that there's a big drop off where there's Onley, about five stable isotopes on the periodic table that have an odd number off protons and neutrons. Ah, lot of them. We already know, Um, one that we may not be familiar with. Out of these five is to over one h. So here, this is one of the isotopes of hydrogen Here's atomic masses. To hear this type of hydrogen is called deuterium. And in fact, sometimes, instead of writing h, they'll just write a D there to represent deuterium. Okay, so you could use either one of them. They're the same thing. We also have that fit in this category. Lithium six. So the atomic masses six. We could have boron 10. I'm even nitrogen. 14. Some of these work pretty familiar with in terms of elements, one that we're not as familiar with is tantalum 1 80. This would be the fifth stable isotope that has an odd number of protons and neutrons. So this is just a distribution of protons and neutrons, which help us to see that, um, if you have an even number of protons and neutrons, then there's a very good chance that that particular isotope will be stable, that it will exist somehow within nature. Now, like we said, this is all connected to magic numbers. So as we move on to the next portion, we'll talk in greater detail about what is involved in magic numbers. So make sure you come back and take a look at the following video when we continue our discussion of nuclear stability.

