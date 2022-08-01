Alright, guys. So we're gonna attempt to do example one under hydrogenation. So here, if we take a look at those two double bonded carbons, this one here on the left has one h directly connected to it. This one on the right has no hydrogen is directly connected to it. Remember, H goes to more hydrogen. So this here is gonna get a hydrogen halogen goes to the one with less, so the halogen will go here. And what happens when we add things when we add things that double bond disappears? So what you get as your answer at the end would be this So you'd have everything else being exactly the same and actually here, this should be ch three ch two. So the program I use sometimes it doesn't want to do that. So it should be ch three ch two. So the double bond disappears, so this carbon here is gonna have one h and then another h added to it. They were gonna have ch three then the CL because the halogen in question now a c l. And then that carbon still connected the ch two ch two ch three. So that's will be. That would be your answer. Now, here. You could if you wanted to combine those two hydrogen with the carbon right now and just make it ch two. If you wanted, that would also be acceptable. The halogen would still be a branching group. And now we are answer. So again, we're following Markov. No cost rule Focus on the double bonded carbons. Now, hear this one. We have a triple bond, so we have two pi bonds, which means that we can use two moles of H p. R. So it still follows Mark Avnet, Cultural focus. Now on the triple bonded carbons, the one with more hydrogen still gets the h and in this case to hydrogen because we're using two moles and the one with less gets to Hala Jin's. So take a look attempted on your own and then come back and see how your answer compares to my answer. Good luck, guys.

