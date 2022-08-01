22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups
A functional group can be thought of as a modification to an alkane carbon chain or ring and is identified by pi bonds or elements different from carbon or hydrogen.
Nomenclature of Functional Groups
Identifying and Naming Functional Groups
Hey, guys, in this new video, we're gonna take a look at How exactly do we name different functional groups? So here, the naming system that we use is called nomenclature. And here we can have naming systems for other types of functional groups. We already learned how to name Al Keynes, al Queens and all kinds, But there are other groups that exists out there. Now we're gonna say, similar to the previous naming experiences that we've done, we're gonna find the longest carbon chain and change the A any ending based on the functional group present here again, If you have a tie in the longest change shoes the way that gives you mawr substitutes, then we're gonna say here, number the chain from the end closest to the function group present and provide a name for its location. Now, some functional groups, um, don't need their location numbered because their terminal meaning they're found at the end. These functional groups would be carbon cilic acids. They don't have to be numbered. Esther's Aldo hides. Their locations don't have to be stated because they're always found at the end here. Same thing with substitutes. If you have similar substitutes, then use numerical prefixes. So die. Try Tetra and Penta. Now, when it comes to functional groups, we're gonna say if they're present, they change the ending the Suffolk six to these new names here. So basically, we would change the e ending of the al cane name to a weak acid change The e ending toe 08 Change the ending of the Al Qaeda to Al. So basically, in all these were modifying the e ending toe one of these new endings and we'll see how that works. And then here we would modify a nine teen like we saw earlier. We modify a teen and then aim is just a ethers. We'd end the name with ethers and alcohol. It's they don't form the end of the name, so Ah, carbon cilic ass. Remember, carbon cilic acid can be seen as C double bond 00 h. You might even see it as C o h. Or you might see it as a co two h. These are the different ways we can see in ah carbon cilic acid and Esther and Esther is a C double bond oh, connected to a no connected to a C. You could have it written at C O. C or C 02 C and Alba Hide and Aldo Hide is a C double bond oh, connected to an H. And it can also be written as this show C H O. That's the shorthand way of writing an album. Hide Ah kee Tone is C double bond oh, connected to a C on both sides. Now notice that these first four all have this group in common. A C double bond. Oh, that's see Double Bond. Oh, has a name that's see Double Bond. Oh is referred to as a carbon Neil. It is not a functional group. It just belongs in a lot of different functional groups here. Alcohol is when you have a C connected to Ohh and that's just a SP three carbon connected toa H. That's not to be confused with this carbon here that's also connected to a no H. But it's also double bonded. Tono and I mean, is when you have a carbon single bonded toe, a nitrogen we've already seen. Now Keane's see double bonds see all kinds. See triple Bond C al cane, see single bond scene ethers R C O. C. Not to be confused with an Esther, which is also C O. C. But this c has a double bond OAS well, and then now kill Hallett is just a carbon connected toe, a halogen. That halogen is usually represented by the variable X so X represents flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine groups and groups. 78 Intelligence. So these are our major functional groups that you're expected to know at this point again. When you get to organic, you learn a few more function groups that will be added to this list. Here. This is just a list of priority. You learn more about priority when you get to organic. One. Don't worry about that too much. Just realize here those functional groups of present, they change the ending of the name.
Based on the functional group present the end of the alkane name can change.
example
Provide the name of the following alcohols and alkyl halides and state if they are primary, secondary or tertiary
Hey, guys. So here let's take a look at this example. It says provide the name of the following alcohols and Al que Holland's and state if their primary secondary or tertiary. So for the first one, we have an alcohol group and we have ah, halogen alcohol groups have higher priority. So the O. H. Is higher priority. So we start numbering the chain near that. Ohh. So 123 So, naming this, we'd say that we have a broening group on carbon three. So to be three bro mo, and then the alcohol is on carbon one. So one three cartons propane. But we change the e tow all because it's an alcohol. So it's one pro open all now, how do we determine if their primary secondary or tertiary we count the carbon with the O. H group as one group? Then we're gonna say that the carbon connected to the O. H, this carbon here it's on Lee connected toe, one other carbon. So this is a primary alcohol. And then we're gonna say that the halogen we treated as one group with the carbon it's connected to and we say that that carbon is connected to only one other carbon. So it's also primary, So both would be primary for the next one. The longest carbon chain is here and we number from the end closest to the alcohol group, the O H Group. So This method group didn't get numbered because it's not part of the longest chain. So it's a substitue int so beyond carbon three. So I'd be three metal. The alcohol group is on carbon 33 southern carbons have obtain, but we change the ending toe All so becomes three Hempton all. And then we're gonna say here that the carbon with the O. H treated as one group this carbon here with the O. H. It's connected to 1 to 3 other carbons. So it's a tertiary alcohol. Then finally here the longest carbon chain is here. Number from the end closest to the halogen. So 1234 and five So the chlorine is on carbon too. So it's two chloral and then five. Carbon chain is painting. We don't change the ending toe all because there's no alcohol anymore and halogen czar named in the beginning, they don't affect the end of the name. Now we say that the carbon with the halogen treated as one group, we see that carbon with the halogen is connected to two other carbons. Therefore, this alcohol Holland is a secondary alcohol, Khallad. So that's the approach we would take in order to name each of these compounds. And the approach we would take toe identify them is being primary, secondary or tertiary.
example
Provide the name of the following functionalized organic compounds
Hey, guys, let's take a look at the following example that was left on the bottom of the page. So here we have to provide the name of the following functional ized organized organic compounds. So we should realize here in this first one that this is a car basilica acid group. Remember, for the carbolic acid, it changes the e ending toe OIC acid. And we said that carbon cilic acids we don't have to state the location of the carbon cilic acid because it's always found at the end. So this would be one, and this would be to so here two carbons is ethane, but we change the e ending toe OIC acid. So becomes economic acid. So economic acid is the professional name. The systematic name, as we would call it. It also has a common name. This is one of the most common weak acids that we know when we do ice charts. Its common name would be called acetic acid, so this is the way acetic acid really looks so after no ic acid is the formal, systematic name. Acetic acid is the common name. Let's look at the next one and the next one. This is an alga Hide again And Aldo hide like a carbon cilic acid like investor or fund at the end. So you don't have to state their locations. So this will be one, 234 and five five Carbons is plantain. Remember, what we do here is we change the e ending toe, Al. So it's Penta now, Okay, And then this one's a little bit trickier to see, But realize what we have here is a C double Bondo connected to a C on either side. So this is a key tone. So a key tone, we're gonna change the e ending toe one. We want a number from the end closest to the carbon Neil closest to the C double Bondo. So we're gonna number from this end here. It would be happed, Ain remember we change the e ending toe one. So it becomes help to known that functional eyes part of it is not found at the end. So we have to state the location of the carbon hell. So for key tell, you need to state the location of the carbon Neil. So we'd say here it's on carbon three. So this will be, three have to know. So that's the approach we take to name these. So if you're still having trouble, makes you go back and look at the list and see what exactly does the Suffolk's name become based on the functional group present?
example
Provide the name of the following functionalized organic compound
provide the name of the following functional ized organic compound. All right, so what we have to do first is we have to recognize what functional group is this. What? We have a C double bond. Oh, single bonded toe on oxygen. Single bonded toe a carbon. That portion there identifies the functional group. It is an Esther. Now, remember, when it comes to an Esther, Okay, so let's say we have a long carbon chain here. We're connected to this. See Double Bondo. Then we have an O with the sea. And it could be longer. The way you approach naming. And Esther is this way. We're going to say that the OSI portion of the Esther is the Al Kiel Group of the Esther. So here, if we look at this Esther here, this would be the Al Kiel Group of the Esther. That's gonna form the beginning of the name. This Al Kiel Group of the Esther has in it. One, 2345 carbons in it. So it's out. Kill. Name would be pen tal. Okay, so panto because it has five carbons. So the beginning name of this Esther is panto. Now, this portion of the Esther, the C double bond. Oh, and then the carbon chain connected to it on the other side. We're going to say that this portion here, we're going to count the number of carbons and gain. It's al que name whatever. If it's plantain hex saying whatever and you're gonna switch the E ending because it's not an Al cane, it's an Esther. You're gonna replace the E ending with a weight. So here we have this portion of the Esther we're gonna count How many carbons that ISS. So it is one two carbons, two carbons. It's al que name is ethane. But again, it's not an Al cane. It's an Esther. So we're gonna change the E ending toe. 08 So it becomes pen tal Ethan, await all one word. So we're gonna take those two words and bring them closer together. So it's Penn. Tell Ethan. Await. So again, when you're naming and Esther, that's how you look at it. The oh, with all the carbon chains is one part that forms the beginning of the name. And then the carbon of the sea. Double bond. Oh, carbon, with its carbon chain, would form the end of the name count How long that portion is? Change the ending of the Al que name toe 08 And you'll have your Esther name at the end. Now that you've seen this one try to do the one that's below this one as additional practice. If you get stuck, don't worry. Just come back and take a look at how I name the next functional ized organic compound.
example
Provide the name of the following amines and state if they are primary, secondary or tertiary
Alright, guys. So let's try to name those means that were left for us to do so. Here. We want to find the longest carbon chain and you wanna number it from the end closest to the amino group. This group here. Okay, so this is your amino group. So this is 123456 So we'd say that the amino groups on three. So this will be three hex ain. And remember, According to the chart, we changed the ending to a mean So that be the name of the structure here, and we'd stay here. Changing the e ending toe a mean is when we're dealing with a primary amine. If we look at the second one, this nitrogen here is connected toe 12 carbons with a secondary amine for secondary and tertiary means it's different. This is what we dio. We look at the Al Kiel groups directly connected to the amine. So it's these two. This one here asked three carbons in it. So it's pro Paul. This one here has two carbons in it. So it's Ethel. Okay, so now we're gonna say that the smaller one, which is the Ethel becomes what we call an n substitute went So basically the smaller, out kill group connected to the nitrogen becomes a substitue int. And because it's connected to a nitrogen, that's why we say Ed. So it's an ethyl. And what's happening is the smaller group is connecting with the end and they're gonna be the substitue int. So the NH combined with the Ethel part and that's where they're all together is n ethyl. The end goes to the smaller I'll kill. I'll kill group here. We're gonna say they're connected to carbon one. So this becomes my longest chain. They're connected to carbon one. So this is gonna be one three carbons propane. But you change the e ending toe a mean so the name for means can get tricky. So this is an ethyl one pro panna me. Okay, so that's how we do it. Look at the two al que groups connected to the nitrogen. The larger one forms the end of the name. The smaller one combines with the nitrogen becomes a substitue int. And that's how we would name this particularly secondary of me
example
Provide the name of the following ethers
Alright, guys, Now we're gonna name the ethers that were left at the bottom of the page. So here it says, provide the name of the following ethers. So here, remember ether SCLC. There goes our oh, this always connected to one. And then this group here, too this year is just a method. This is three carbon. So this is Pro Bowl, so M before P. So this would be method probable. And what is it? As a functional group, it's an ether. So it's method propio ether in this other one here it's connected to two groups and they both are Ethel groups. Since there's two ethnic groups, they're gonna say di ethyl because there's two of them And what is it? It's an ether. So this is di ethyl ether that the name of this ether here. So that's the name of many of the common types of functional groups that you're expected to know here in this chapter. But remember, when you get to organic one you're gonna learn even mawr functional groups than this. When we get to organic to, you're gonna learn a few more on top of what we know here. So keep practicing, Go back to the chart and remember what the ending changes to with each one of these specialized functional groups.
example
Provide the structure of the following aromatic hydrocarbons
Hey, guys, let's take a look at the following questions Dealing with nomenclature for benzene rings. So hereafter bright provide the structure of the following aromatic hydrocarbons. So benzene now here it says, P Ethel tal you in here Stand p stands for Pera. Para just means you're to substitue. It's on carbons one and four here. If I had em and would be meta, which would mean my two substitutes on carbons one and three. And if I saw Oh, I wouldn't mean Ortho where my to substitute wants on carbons one and two on benzene. So we know we have benzene. We know there's an ethyl involved. You can say that this is 123 and this will be four if you want Ethel, it's ch two ch three. But what is tell you ing me? We'll tell you it is the common name for when benzene has on it. A methyl group. Okay, so tie you in is benzene with a method. So this would represent pere Ethel Towey, where the methyl and the Ethel armed positions one and four Remember, Para means 14 Ortho means 12 meta means Now that you know the hang of that. See if you can answer this question here. This one here is Metta Bruno Ben's OIC acid. And look at the name OIC acid. What functional group you think is on benzene here?
example
Provide the structure of the following aromatic hydrocarbons
Hey, guys, let's take a look at the following question dealing with naming our aromatic hydrocarbons. So here we have to name the Meta Bromo Ben's OIC acid. So we know benzene is involved. And remember, meta means 13 because they 12 and three OIC acid. That must mean a carbon cilic acid is on benzene. There it goes there. And then 13 means that Romo BRS right there on carbon three. Remember Car Pacific acid highest in priority where it's attached his carbon one. So this will be our structure now that we've done No. Let's see if you guys can draw this final structure Here. 246 Try Mental Nitro Benzie, I'll give you guys. Ah, huge help here. Nitro is just, you know to. So it's just a Nemo to group. So do your best to draw the structure
example
Provide the structure of the following aromatic hydrocarbons.2,4,6-trimethylnitrobenzene
Alright, guys, let's name that final functional group that was left on the bottom of the page. So here we have toe basically right out the formula for 246 Try metal nitrobenzene so bending involved. Go 123456 And really, you could start numbering anywhere you want. On two, there's a metal on four. There's a metal, and on six there's a metal. The nitro group theano to group doesn't get a number because it's on carbon number one. So drawing it this is what we will get as our example. And here we don't use or Thel Meta or Para, because that's only one to substitue. It's our on benzene because there'll be 12 to each other, Ortho or 13 to each other, meta or 1 40 each other para. When there's Mawr than to substitue, it's on benzene. We can't use it well, there's only one substitution on Benson. We can't use it. We can only use those terms if there's too substitutes on Benzie
