Hey, guys, in this new video, we're gonna take a look at How exactly do we name different functional groups? So here, the naming system that we use is called nomenclature. And here we can have naming systems for other types of functional groups. We already learned how to name Al Keynes, al Queens and all kinds, But there are other groups that exists out there. Now we're gonna say, similar to the previous naming experiences that we've done, we're gonna find the longest carbon chain and change the A any ending based on the functional group present here again, If you have a tie in the longest change shoes the way that gives you mawr substitutes, then we're gonna say here, number the chain from the end closest to the function group present and provide a name for its location. Now, some functional groups, um, don't need their location numbered because their terminal meaning they're found at the end. These functional groups would be carbon cilic acids. They don't have to be numbered. Esther's Aldo hides. Their locations don't have to be stated because they're always found at the end here. Same thing with substitutes. If you have similar substitutes, then use numerical prefixes. So die. Try Tetra and Penta. Now, when it comes to functional groups, we're gonna say if they're present, they change the ending the Suffolk six to these new names here. So basically, we would change the e ending of the al cane name to a weak acid change The e ending toe 08 Change the ending of the Al Qaeda to Al. So basically, in all these were modifying the e ending toe one of these new endings and we'll see how that works. And then here we would modify a nine teen like we saw earlier. We modify a teen and then aim is just a ethers. We'd end the name with ethers and alcohol. It's they don't form the end of the name, so Ah, carbon cilic ass. Remember, carbon cilic acid can be seen as C double bond 00 h. You might even see it as C o h. Or you might see it as a co two h. These are the different ways we can see in ah carbon cilic acid and Esther and Esther is a C double bond oh, connected to a no connected to a C. You could have it written at C O. C or C 02 C and Alba Hide and Aldo Hide is a C double bond oh, connected to an H. And it can also be written as this show C H O. That's the shorthand way of writing an album. Hide Ah kee Tone is C double bond oh, connected to a C on both sides. Now notice that these first four all have this group in common. A C double bond. Oh, that's see Double Bond. Oh, has a name that's see Double Bond. Oh is referred to as a carbon Neil. It is not a functional group. It just belongs in a lot of different functional groups here. Alcohol is when you have a C connected to Ohh and that's just a SP three carbon connected toa H. That's not to be confused with this carbon here that's also connected to a no H. But it's also double bonded. Tono and I mean, is when you have a carbon single bonded toe, a nitrogen we've already seen. Now Keane's see double bonds see all kinds. See triple Bond C al cane, see single bond scene ethers R C O. C. Not to be confused with an Esther, which is also C O. C. But this c has a double bond OAS well, and then now kill Hallett is just a carbon connected toe, a halogen. That halogen is usually represented by the variable X so X represents flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine groups and groups. 78 Intelligence. So these are our major functional groups that you're expected to know at this point again. When you get to organic, you learn a few more function groups that will be added to this list. Here. This is just a list of priority. You learn more about priority when you get to organic. One. Don't worry about that too much. Just realize here those functional groups of present, they change the ending of the name.

