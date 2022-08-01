Hey, guys, look at this last section dealing with the fourth type of hydrocarbon aromatic hydrocarbons. So here we're gonna say aromatic compounds have a benzene ring in common. That's their major feature. Remember, a benzene ring is C 686 Because, remember, every corner and edge is a carbon, which I've displayed here. Now, what we need to realize here is that you can draw a bunch of different ways we're gonna say here, Then maybe the double bond is here, here and here. Now we're going to say that these double bonds over overlap or they're alternating. Actually, alternate will be, um or correct term for So these double bonds alternate. They go double bond, single bond, double bond. We're gonna say that alternating double and single bonds, they actually have a name and organic. It's called conjugation. And here's the thing about conjugation. If you can draw them alternating, that means you can draw them different ways so we could draw the double bonds in that orientation. Or maybe the double bonds go this way. Okay, so both are possible structures and because we're just moving around, double bonds are moving around. Electrons were going to say these two initial drawings represent the residents structures of benzene. Now, here's the thing. Resident structures are imaginary. They're not riel. The rial structure is called the Residents Hybrid. It is basically a composite of both of these structures on top of each other. So basically think of it as they both have blueprints. Um, to the inside of a building. One alone doesn't have all the information you need. So what happens here is you take one blueprint and you put the other one on top, and the composite is them lining up everything on top of each other, and then you'll get the complete picture of the building itself. That complete picture represents my residence hybrid. Now here's the thing. Anywhere a double bond has been has been we'll get a dotted line. So there was a double bond here, so this is gonna get a dotted line. There's a double bond here, so this is gonna get a dotted line double bond here, So it's gonna get a dotted line. So basically anywhere double mind has been is gonna get a dotted line. So that represents my residents. Hybrid. Now you may eventually see benzene written like this, Not like those two resident structures, but instead you'll see a circle that circle represents the residents hybrid again. Why is it a circle? Because the double bonds have been everywhere inside of that compound based on those two resonant structures, so we just use a circle to show this. Okay, so, me drawing these dotted lines where double bonds have been is basically me giving you the groundwork to draw this at the end. So this also represents the residents hybrid. They're both the same exact structure. Now hear Ben's ease can be bent. Scenes can be found in everyday compounds from the gasoline that we drive fossil fuels from oil rigs. There's a lot of places that you'll find benzene even when we're breaking down, um, fossil fuels and burning them. Some of the byproducts are benzene, and we're gonna say here, even in some vital medications that people use every day, you confined benzene involved here, for example, this molecule huge molecule I've highlighted in red the benzene ring. So right, here's one benzene. Here's another benzene, and here's a third benzene. This is an incredibly important drug. This is Liberator for those people with high cholesterol. They use literature to help control that, and so it controls your cholesterol controls the fat within your body. So everyday things from the fossil fuels that we use to drive machines around this world, t even Lipitor that people get from the counter at the pharmacy. All of them have benzene involved. Benzene is an incredibly versatile on compound. It's incredibly stable. That's why you find it in a lot of different things. And if you want to take organic to eventually, you're gonna realize that when you get to organic to there are actually a few chapters entirely devoted to just benzene and compounds, just like benzene, aromatic compounds. They're incredibly important in synthesis of a lot of other things. So that's why so much detail has paid attention to them. But for right now, just remember the basics. In terms of it, it's C six. H six has resident structures, but the residents hybrid is the better example of what it looks like. Later on, we'll go over some of the reactions that benzene is commonly do, but nothing too extravagant again. We're holding on a lot until you get to organic, too,

