23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Boron Family
The Boron Family is represented by Group 3A of the periodic table.
The Boron Family
Although boron is at the top of Group 3A, it does not represent the general properties of the group because it is sole metalloid.
The Boron Family
in this video, we're gonna take a look at Group Three A, which we call the boron family. Now, guys, since we have a lot to talk about and right, let me take myself out of the image. So we're gonna say, First of all, although Boron is at the top of group three A. It does not represent the general properties of the group because it's the soul metal, Lloyd. So boron itself is our metal, Lloyd and all the other elements below it exists as metals. This final element will talk about it a little bit more. But first, let's talk about each one of these. We're gonna say, What kind of bonding do these elements possess? We're gonna stay here. Boron being the only medal, Lloyd. It possesses co violent network bonds. Now, Covalin network bonds are the strongest natural forms of bonds that exist. If you want to think of an element that exists in nature, that is, um, pretty hard. Think of diamonds. Diamonds is just carbon. It's a structure that has tons of carbon atoms within it that formed long, intricate connections with one another. This what gives diamond its hardness in terms of the hardest substance that naturally formed in our environment. Same thing happens with boron. It has Covalin network bonds, which are very strong bonds. Which explains why it's melting point is so much higher than all the others looking. How much hired is than the next element. Aluminum. It goes from 2182 660. Also, the fact that it has these co violent networks, which are very strong bonds, explains why it's MPA P. A. Fusion is much higher than everyone else. Remember, The term fusion is a word used to talk about melting. So think of your entropy. Off fusion is the amount of energy needed to melt the substance. Melt the element. Now, where is born has co violent network bonds? The remaining elements here are all metallic. They're all metals. So they have metallic bonding here. We don't say the final element what kind of bonding get has. So let's talk about this. N h is no homey. Um, it was formerly called on on tree. Um, Now the word on means one. So this is one one and try Here is three. So the name means 113. But why did that number if we take a look at the periodic table, Here goes the group 38 year. All right, so this is a group of 38 year, and as we move down the group, look here, the atomic number that's in this slot and h So the name of the elements here, they have these names on on tree, um, on on, um, Pentium just to describe their atomic numbers. They've been officially named by the board of chemists who give official names to each one of these. And for element 1 13 they decided on that name. Now, the thing about Rose seven is that it's complete now with names for all of these elements, but they're all man made, so because of that, they're extremely unstable and very radioactive. So we're talking about this element here. Although it had now has an official name, it's still highly dangerous, highly radioactive. We're gonna say it's most stable form, so we're gonna say the most stable isotopic form of it is no homey. Um, homie, um, to 86. And here's the thing, and it has a half life off. 20 seconds. Remember your half life is the amount of time it takes for half of the substance to decay or disappear. So half life of 20 seconds means that although we can isolate it in a lab, it doesn't hang around for very long. Okay, so the fact that we can create and exists for moments in time makes it an official element. Okay, But it doesn't last very long because it doesn't last very long. It's very hard for us to give a an exact melting point or heat of fusion. Okay, so that's all we put non applicable here. Now notice the trend here for melting point. We go from 2218. It drops considerably as we go from Covalin network bonds to metallic bonding and then notice it's still continuing to decrease. But then all of a sudden it starts to increase. So it goes against the trend that we expected. We expected to continue dropping in terms of melting point here if we take a look heats of fusion. So this one is the highest, and it's decreasing, decreasing still Okay, still decreasing. But then all of a sudden it goes back up so again. The trend doesn't fit the way we think it should. We should see a continuous decreased. But we don't see that now. What could be causing this to happen? Well, if we take a look at the periodic table, remember your electron configurations. Here we have our s block. Here we have our P block and down here is D Block and F block. Are these two rows down here? Here, We're going to go from to us to and we go over here to Boron, which will give us to peace. Okay, so we go from two s, 22 p, and then here we go. Three s thio, three p with aluminum. And that's why there's ah set trend with them. But then if we're trying to get to gallium, we go for us, which is here. But then now we finally are, including the d the D block. So we have to go through three D before we get to gallium Here we have five s and we have to go through four D. Before we could get to India, things get even more crazy because down here this is six s and seven s and we actually have to go from six s toe, four f before we can come back up here to do five D, and then we have to do seven s and then get down here to five F before we can come back up here to do six deep. So we're gonna say here the fact that the trends are not following a set pattern. That's because we're gonna say irregularities caused by including D and F electrons as we move down the group. Okay, so the presence of them causes a lot of issues. That's why the trends are not following a set pattern. Now what? What? What does the inclusion of these electrons do? We're gonna say here because they're there. They result in a smaller nuclear attraction. So you have to include the electrons and electron. So now you have way more electrons available because we have more electrons, they're gonna need space. So if we start to plot them around the nucleus, they're gonna get farther and farther away. So the electrons that we're including now are farther away from the nucleus, so they're gonna experience less of an attraction. Remember, this nuclear attraction is your effective nuclear charge. So the inclusion of D and F electrons decrease are effective nuclear charge. This, as a result, causes the elements lower down the group tohave larger ionization energies. Remember, that's the energy to remove electrons higher light on my ionization energies and electro negativity ease, and it also causes them to have smaller atomic radio. Remember, the trend is, as we go down a group, we expect our ionization energy and our electoral negativity is to decrease. But the opposite is happening here, and as we go down a group, we expect the elements to get larger because they have more electrons. So we're expecting larger atomic radio I, but here we're getting the opposite again. The inclusion of D. N F electrons caused all of these things opposite to occur. Now talking further about this group physical properties, we're gonna say, although the trend, um, the trends are not as uniformed throughout Group Three A. We can say generally speaking, that the boiling points will decrease and the densities will increase as we go down the group. So we can still kind of say that in terms of oxidation state, we know that with Group three A. We expect the charge to be plus three. But in actuality, that's not exactly true. We're gonna say the plus three stop charge or oxidative state is the most common form. But as we move down, the group plus one actually starts to become more predominant. We're gonna say here that gallium actually can be plus one or plus three, depending on what it's connected to. Okay, so galleon plus one is actually possible. And we're gonna say here as we go down the group that this becomes more and more possible and we're gonna say, In actuality, the most important for off Valium is plus one. So although thallium, which is here TL although it is in group three a plus three, it's not. It's most common form. It's actually prefers to be plus one instead and again, That's because we have the inclusion of D and F electrons them coming into play messes up everything, and we're gonna say here the lower oxidation states, so plus one instead of plus three, okay, tend to be more basic. Okay, then the oxides with the element in the higher oxidation state. So So what I'm saying here is for example, if we're talking about oxide, that means they're combining with oxygen. We're gonna say here that Valium, when it connects to oxygen, it's t L 20 And then here we could talk about India. India is I n 203 Usually when it's connected to oxygen here, the oxidation state of Valium here is plus one. And then the oxidation state of Indian here is plus three. Okay, so here the lower oxidation state of plus one. This compound here would be more basic because it's oxidation numbers smaller, and this one here would be less basic because it's oxidation. Number is higher. So these are just some of the trends that you should expect from this Group three or the Boron family. We'll talk more about this group later on in terms of the reactions that they can go through. But for now, these are the key features you need to take from the Boron family.
The periodic trends of Group 3A are harder to predict as a result of the inclusion of d and f electrons as we move down the group. These irregularities as a result impact the chemical properties of elements.
Boron Family Chemistry
in this video, we're gonna take a look at the types of chemical reactions experienced by the Group Three elements or otherwise known as the Boron family. So here we're going to say that the periodic trends of Group three A or harder to predict as a result of the inclusion of D. N F. Electrons as we move down the group, remember as a result of the including those d. N F. Electrons we see like differences or deviations from trends in melting point in entropy of fusion. But for the most part, we're gonna say that boiling points and densities mawr less stay on track and we're looking at periodic trends. So let's take a look at the chemical properties as well as some of the reactions experienced by this group. And since we need room guys, let me take myself out of the image. So if we're taking a look first at Chemical Properties, so remember, Boron is the only medal Lloyd in the group, and we're going to say that because of this, it tends to be less reactive at room temperatures and then the other elements within the group, and we're gonna say that it exclusively forms Covalin bonds Now when it connects toe halogen, for example. So bronze in group three makes three bonds. So if we had here boron, try fluoride, We're gonna say it contains Covalin bonds. But here's the thing. When boron connects Toha logins, we're gonna say it is co violent, bought, highly toxic or highly, Actually, maybe not highly toxic is the best way to say we're going to say that it's highly volatile, meaning it can react very easily. When it comes to aluminum, We're gonna say aluminum tends to form what it called AMFA Terek oxides. So l 203 aluminum oxide and full Terek means that that compound can exist either acidic lee or basically. So that's what the term AMFA Terek means. It can act as an acid or base. We're gonna say when it's connected. Toa halogen In the gas phase, it forms what are called co violent dimmers. So what are dimmers? Well here when it's connected to a halogen. So let's say we have aluminum chloride, So aluminum chloride here, the way we would draw this compound is we have aluminum in the center. Aluminum has three valence electrons because it's in Group three act and actually will move this down here where it's easier for us to see. So aluminums and group three years It has three valence electrons. It's connected to the chlorine is we won't worry about the valence electrons of chlorine, Actually, let's show them so we can understand what's going on. Okay, so here goes aluminum chloride. When we say forms dimmers, that means that two of them are going to connect together in order to combine. So let's say we had a second aluminum chloride. All right, so what? What happened here is these two would combine together, and the way they combine is we'll see it like this. So we're gonna have our two aluminum's here. They're not going to directly connect together. What happens instead here is that we're gonna have connections between the Koreans. Okay, and then hear this bond here is dashed. That means that this group is pointing down into the page. This is just the way of showing this three dimensionally. Here we have a bond that is wedged, which just means that this chlorine is popping out of the page. These lines which don't have dashed or which bonds means there on the surface of the paper. So here these air wedged and dashed again. Okay, so just imagine that this structure here could represent this structure here and that this structure here could represent this structure here. Okay, so that's what I mean by a dime. Er the two connected together in order to form connections. So really, it is this. What's going on? So what's going on here is the long pair from here from this chlorine basically moved and attached to this aluminum. So that's it right there. This bond here came from taking the lone pair from that chlorine and connecting it to the aluminum at the same time. This one here moved its electrons over here to connect to this aluminum. Okay, so that's how the connections were making. That's a dime. Er all the remaining elements in the group we're gonna save form traditionally Ionic bonds. But they do show Mawr covalin character than group to a in terms of reactions. How to reactions occur within this group. So remember that our group three A. We have boron, we have aluminum. We have gallium indium Valium, which has an L and then we have a whole knee, homey. Um homey, Um, which is our radioactive one That was synthesized recently. Now we're gonna say as we move down the group, you're gonna say that the reactivity decreases. Okay, so keep that in mind. As we're moving down the group, the reactivity will decrease. So it'll be harder for us to do certain reactions. So first, we're gonna say elements within this group react very slowly or not at all with water. So, for example, if we take a look, we could have aluminum solid. So they react very slowly with water. So here of water as a liquid, and we're gonna have to add heat in order to force this reaction toe occur. And what's gonna happen here is that aluminum, it's charge, is gonna be three. Plus, it's gonna be acquis we're gonna produce hydroxide on. Actually, just gotta balance this now. You're not expected to write this equation from scratch because it's pretty hard to do that, but just realize we're gonna have six hydroxide being formed plus three hydrogen gas is okay. So he is needed. In order to force this toe happen, the water must be warm for this to occur. We're going to say that this is typical for basically the elements from boron to India. So they all do this so I could just substitute in boron solid here. I could substitute in gallium solid. There are Indian solid Valium, though again. Remember, as we go down, the group reactivity decreases. So when we get to thallium, though for to react, water needs to be not liquid it all it needs to be steam. So water has to be gashes so hot that in fact, it's no longer liquid. It's a gas, so the conditions need to be much harsher. So then we'll produce here. Remember, As we move down group three, the smaller oxidation state of plus one becomes mawr predominant. So instead of having three plus, we have plus one for Valium. Here we create still hydroxide ions and then hydrogen gas. So again, as we move down the group reactivity decreases Remember? No, homey. Um, it is synthetic. It was formed in the lab. It's highly radioactive, so we don't talk about reactions with it. Okay, so we're not gonna include no homey, um, in any of these reactions next in the presence of oxygen, gas and heat, they become oxides. So here, when we're talking about the oxides here, we can say, Let's take a look at way did aluminum. Let's look at gallium. So here we have gallium solid. It's gonna react with oxygen. Gas will use heat as a catalyst to force a reaction to occur. Gallienne is three plus because it's in Group three A. And then we'll have oxygen, which is two minus. The numbers are different, so they crisscross in order for them to combine. So we get G A 203 solid. If we want to balance this out, we have to put a four here, a two here and a three here. Now what's balanced again? Reactivity decreases as we go down the group. So this is only true from boron down to India, Valium again is not as reactive. Sort reacts differently. Air react with oxygen gas, and remember, it's most common. State is plus one, not plus three like the others. As a result, the oxide we make is ailed to Oh, so we balance this and that's our balance reaction. Now, remember, we talked about this also that the smaller the oxidation number. So here's observation number will be plus one. These will be plus three the small of the oxidation state, the more basic the oxide becomes. So if we took a look the oxides that we typically would former beat 203 ale 203 g A 203 indium two or three Because remember, all of them bore onto indium would have this basic set up. There'd be two of them connected with three oxygen's and then thallium would be TL 20 we're gonna say here as we move down the group, you become mawr basic as an oxide. That's because here these three have oxidation states of plus three for more on aluminum, gallium and indium. And then here, this has a plus one as it's oxidation state. So we'd stay here out of this group that this one would be the most basic and then here this one will be the most acidic. Finally, in terms of this group on place next toe halogen, the undergo oxidation. So here they're gonna be oxidized, whereas the halogen will be reduced. So if we took a look at what happens to them, so here We're taking a look at aluminum. Let's say it reacts with chlorine. So what we get here is L C L three And again this would be true for more on to India. So boron, aluminum, gallium and India. And if we wanted to balance this out, we put it to here, here, and a three here. Valium, remember, Valium is different from the others, less reactive. So how would it react? We'd say here with Valium would get one valley reacting with one halogen. And again, why is that? Because, remember, the most common oxidation state of Valium is plus one Callejon's their in group seven days. So there, minus one. The numbers are the same thing. They just come by the other guys from this group. The other elements that are higher up will say that they all have a plus three charge normally. Okay, so that's why the three comes here and the one comes here. And that's why we have this form here. Because that's what we can say about this. And remember, when it comes to these group three years connecting, we're gonna say that boron connects the halogen forms, mainly a co violent bond and then aluminum. Somewhat co violent. Okay, but not as Kovalainen's boron, all of the others, purely ionic. So these are just some of the major features and reactions you need to know in terms of the boron family. Remember, as we progress down the group, the plus three charge becomes less common by the time we get to Valium. Plus one is actually the charge that it prefers toe have instead making it react very differently from the others within Group three a.