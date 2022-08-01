in this video, we're gonna take a look at the types of chemical reactions experienced by the Group Three elements or otherwise known as the Boron family. So here we're going to say that the periodic trends of Group three A or harder to predict as a result of the inclusion of D. N F. Electrons as we move down the group, remember as a result of the including those d. N F. Electrons we see like differences or deviations from trends in melting point in entropy of fusion. But for the most part, we're gonna say that boiling points and densities mawr less stay on track and we're looking at periodic trends. So let's take a look at the chemical properties as well as some of the reactions experienced by this group. And since we need room guys, let me take myself out of the image. So if we're taking a look first at Chemical Properties, so remember, Boron is the only medal Lloyd in the group, and we're going to say that because of this, it tends to be less reactive at room temperatures and then the other elements within the group, and we're gonna say that it exclusively forms Covalin bonds Now when it connects toe halogen, for example. So bronze in group three makes three bonds. So if we had here boron, try fluoride, We're gonna say it contains Covalin bonds. But here's the thing. When boron connects Toha logins, we're gonna say it is co violent, bought, highly toxic or highly, Actually, maybe not highly toxic is the best way to say we're going to say that it's highly volatile, meaning it can react very easily. When it comes to aluminum, We're gonna say aluminum tends to form what it called AMFA Terek oxides. So l 203 aluminum oxide and full Terek means that that compound can exist either acidic lee or basically. So that's what the term AMFA Terek means. It can act as an acid or base. We're gonna say when it's connected. Toa halogen In the gas phase, it forms what are called co violent dimmers. So what are dimmers? Well here when it's connected to a halogen. So let's say we have aluminum chloride, So aluminum chloride here, the way we would draw this compound is we have aluminum in the center. Aluminum has three valence electrons because it's in Group three act and actually will move this down here where it's easier for us to see. So aluminums and group three years It has three valence electrons. It's connected to the chlorine is we won't worry about the valence electrons of chlorine, Actually, let's show them so we can understand what's going on. Okay, so here goes aluminum chloride. When we say forms dimmers, that means that two of them are going to connect together in order to combine. So let's say we had a second aluminum chloride. All right, so what? What happened here is these two would combine together, and the way they combine is we'll see it like this. So we're gonna have our two aluminum's here. They're not going to directly connect together. What happens instead here is that we're gonna have connections between the Koreans. Okay, and then hear this bond here is dashed. That means that this group is pointing down into the page. This is just the way of showing this three dimensionally. Here we have a bond that is wedged, which just means that this chlorine is popping out of the page. These lines which don't have dashed or which bonds means there on the surface of the paper. So here these air wedged and dashed again. Okay, so just imagine that this structure here could represent this structure here and that this structure here could represent this structure here. Okay, so that's what I mean by a dime. Er the two connected together in order to form connections. So really, it is this. What's going on? So what's going on here is the long pair from here from this chlorine basically moved and attached to this aluminum. So that's it right there. This bond here came from taking the lone pair from that chlorine and connecting it to the aluminum at the same time. This one here moved its electrons over here to connect to this aluminum. Okay, so that's how the connections were making. That's a dime. Er all the remaining elements in the group we're gonna save form traditionally Ionic bonds. But they do show Mawr covalin character than group to a in terms of reactions. How to reactions occur within this group. So remember that our group three A. We have boron, we have aluminum. We have gallium indium Valium, which has an L and then we have a whole knee, homey. Um homey, Um, which is our radioactive one That was synthesized recently. Now we're gonna say as we move down the group, you're gonna say that the reactivity decreases. Okay, so keep that in mind. As we're moving down the group, the reactivity will decrease. So it'll be harder for us to do certain reactions. So first, we're gonna say elements within this group react very slowly or not at all with water. So, for example, if we take a look, we could have aluminum solid. So they react very slowly with water. So here of water as a liquid, and we're gonna have to add heat in order to force this reaction toe occur. And what's gonna happen here is that aluminum, it's charge, is gonna be three. Plus, it's gonna be acquis we're gonna produce hydroxide on. Actually, just gotta balance this now. You're not expected to write this equation from scratch because it's pretty hard to do that, but just realize we're gonna have six hydroxide being formed plus three hydrogen gas is okay. So he is needed. In order to force this toe happen, the water must be warm for this to occur. We're going to say that this is typical for basically the elements from boron to India. So they all do this so I could just substitute in boron solid here. I could substitute in gallium solid. There are Indian solid Valium, though again. Remember, as we go down, the group reactivity decreases. So when we get to thallium, though for to react, water needs to be not liquid it all it needs to be steam. So water has to be gashes so hot that in fact, it's no longer liquid. It's a gas, so the conditions need to be much harsher. So then we'll produce here. Remember, As we move down group three, the smaller oxidation state of plus one becomes mawr predominant. So instead of having three plus, we have plus one for Valium. Here we create still hydroxide ions and then hydrogen gas. So again, as we move down the group reactivity decreases Remember? No, homey. Um, it is synthetic. It was formed in the lab. It's highly radioactive, so we don't talk about reactions with it. Okay, so we're not gonna include no homey, um, in any of these reactions next in the presence of oxygen, gas and heat, they become oxides. So here, when we're talking about the oxides here, we can say, Let's take a look at way did aluminum. Let's look at gallium. So here we have gallium solid. It's gonna react with oxygen. Gas will use heat as a catalyst to force a reaction to occur. Gallienne is three plus because it's in Group three A. And then we'll have oxygen, which is two minus. The numbers are different, so they crisscross in order for them to combine. So we get G A 203 solid. If we want to balance this out, we have to put a four here, a two here and a three here. Now what's balanced again? Reactivity decreases as we go down the group. So this is only true from boron down to India, Valium again is not as reactive. Sort reacts differently. Air react with oxygen gas, and remember, it's most common. State is plus one, not plus three like the others. As a result, the oxide we make is ailed to Oh, so we balance this and that's our balance reaction. Now, remember, we talked about this also that the smaller the oxidation number. So here's observation number will be plus one. These will be plus three the small of the oxidation state, the more basic the oxide becomes. So if we took a look the oxides that we typically would former beat 203 ale 203 g A 203 indium two or three Because remember, all of them bore onto indium would have this basic set up. There'd be two of them connected with three oxygen's and then thallium would be TL 20 we're gonna say here as we move down the group, you become mawr basic as an oxide. That's because here these three have oxidation states of plus three for more on aluminum, gallium and indium. And then here, this has a plus one as it's oxidation state. So we'd stay here out of this group that this one would be the most basic and then here this one will be the most acidic. Finally, in terms of this group on place next toe halogen, the undergo oxidation. So here they're gonna be oxidized, whereas the halogen will be reduced. So if we took a look at what happens to them, so here We're taking a look at aluminum. Let's say it reacts with chlorine. So what we get here is L C L three And again this would be true for more on to India. So boron, aluminum, gallium and India. And if we wanted to balance this out, we put it to here, here, and a three here. Valium, remember, Valium is different from the others, less reactive. So how would it react? We'd say here with Valium would get one valley reacting with one halogen. And again, why is that? Because, remember, the most common oxidation state of Valium is plus one Callejon's their in group seven days. So there, minus one. The numbers are the same thing. They just come by the other guys from this group. The other elements that are higher up will say that they all have a plus three charge normally. Okay, so that's why the three comes here and the one comes here. And that's why we have this form here. Because that's what we can say about this. And remember, when it comes to these group three years connecting, we're gonna say that boron connects the halogen forms, mainly a co violent bond and then aluminum. Somewhat co violent. Okay, but not as Kovalainen's boron, all of the others, purely ionic. So these are just some of the major features and reactions you need to know in terms of the boron family. Remember, as we progress down the group, the plus three charge becomes less common by the time we get to Valium. Plus one is actually the charge that it prefers toe have instead making it react very differently from the others within Group three a.

