Hey everyone. So in this video we're gonna take a look at the carbon family. Now here we're gonna say for the carbon found family, this is the column containing carbon and it's unique because it has all three classifications for the elements. It's composed of non metals, it's composed of metal lloyds and it's composed of metals. So here we can talk about some of the physical and chemical behaviors. So going down here we have carbon, silicon, germanium, tin, lead and Flora V. Um Now here, what type of bonding exists with these different types of elements? Well with carbon, it's a non metal, we can say that carbon in nature has what we call co violent network bonds which are the strongest naturally occurring bonds that we have. And it's not only for carbon, this is also true for silicon, silicon. And we're gonna abbreviate as CN. And that's also true for germanium. Now notice with colvin network bonds you have pretty high melting points because again it's some of the strongest natural bonds that exist with it. We have very high entropy of fusion. Remember fusion is just another name for melting, going from a solid to liquid fates with tin and lead. Both of these are metals. So their type of bonding is metallic. And then finally for Flora V. Um it is at the very bottom of our periodic table that row from elements from like 1 13 to 1 18. A lot of them are synthetic, they're made by men, they're very unstable since they're very heavy types of elements. So here we don't talk about the type of bonding that exists with it. In fact in the reason that there's like not a lot of information for it is because again it's developed in a lab by humans. So it's very unstable and the half life for it is actually about 2.6 seconds. Which means that every 2.6 seconds half of it disappears. Now here it used to be called mm So it's blow roe v um It used to be called on quad. Ium on means one And quad means four. So 114 which is also its atomic number. So its name, its old name represented its atomic number. And we're going to say if we look at this chart in terms of physical and chemical behavior, we're gonna say the general trend is as we go down the group for four a we're gonna say as we go down this group, the trend that we should see is that the hardness of a lot of these structures, their hardness decreases, which is why their entropy of fusions are decreasing and also their melting points are decreasing. One other thing that we should notice as we go down the group is that the their densities increase. So now With this whole thing of carbon, carbon four on carbon families and group foray we have what's called elect trumpism. Now electro prism is the ability of some elements to exist in different forms while in the same physical state, Carbon for instance has two predominant forms. So in nature, carbon can exist as carbon solid graphite and it can exist as carbon solid and we all know what these are diamonds. So graphite, where do you see that? You see that in your pencils? We stop using lead in pencils because lead is pretty toxic. So we replaced it with graphite diamonds of course we know are expensive types of jewelry or whatever. Like they're just a type of a form of carbon, carbon atoms alia trumpism and we're going to say here that there are differences in form can lead to vastly different properties. Now we're gonna say here that graphite is represented as a soft black conductor of electricity. So here we find it typically in pencils and we're gonna say diamonds, it's considered one of the hardest natural materials in nature that is colorless and as an insulator of electricity. So both of them are carbon, but based on the way they bond their internal bonding structures, they have very different properties from one another. Now, besides these two forms of carbon, we're gonna say in the 19 eighties mass spectroscopic spectroscopic examinations of sub discovered another elite trophy for carbon known as Buckminster Fuller ring or simply buckyball. So buckyball looks like this and it also has co violent network bonds. Just like carbon graphite and carbon diamond if you wanted to know what it kind of looks like it looks like a soccer ball. So we have all these carbons here as these fears. And they're connected by Covalin network bonds. And we'd say that within the structure, some of them are shaped as hexagons and then we also have some that are shaped as pentagons. And so it makes this shape for buckyball Buckyball itself is just 60 carbons together. So it's C60. Now, here we have, we're gonna draw phase diagram to help us understand what forms are typical of carbon. So here, if we take a look at this phase diagram, we're gonna say that, let's say our temperature here is zero degrees Celsius, we're gonna say this is around 4000 degrees Celsius. And then over here we have 8000 degrees Celsius. Now we're going to say here that just below our 4000, we have this small section here which exists as the vapor form of carbon. And then up to here, we have our liquid form of carbon. Now, this isn't drawn perfectly the scale here, we're just concerned of what's the most normal type of carbon that we can see in nature. We're going to say that we have one atmosphere here, which is normal pressure And then all the way up here, we're gonna have 1.0 times 10 to the four atmospheres. So this is incredibly high pressure. We're going to say that at that extreme pressure and above we have the diamond form of carbon. And we know that carbon diamonds are rare. They're expensive because of their rarity and they're rare because the amount of extreme pressure and high temperatures that are needed to form them. We know it comes from the compression of coal and extreme pressures that helped to make these diamonds below this extreme pressure is graphite and we can see that graphite takes up a huge portion of this phase diagram. This means that carbon graphite is the most natural and most abundant form of carbon. Okay, so just remember alia trumpism is just different forms that an element can take when they're in the same physical state. In this case they're solid states. Right? So keep that in mind and looking at carbon and keep in mind some of the trends that we saw with the carbon family.

Hide transcripts