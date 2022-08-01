24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Transition Metals
Analyzing the Transition Metals
So the transition metals represent elements found in the D. Block of the periodic table. So remember your D. Block represents this portion of periodic table. Now those represent our transition metals. They can be further broken down into your energy transition metals. Remember we find those within this portion of the periodic table. So these two additional roles are found between L. A. And H. F. And A. C. And R F. Now if we're talking about the periodic table remember we have our main group elements or our group A. Elements. So this would group B. Group one A. To A. This since three a. For a all the way to eight a. The transition metals themselves are known as your group B elements. But here it starts off as three B. And then this is 4B five B, 6 B, seven b. And then 8, 9 and 10. They are part of eight B. And then we have one B. And to be here we're going to say. Whereas the main group elements show similar chemical behaviors because of their valence electrons. Their transition metal similarities are treated differently. We're going to say transition metals show great chemical similarities in both their horizontal periods or rows and their vertical groups families or what we call columns. Okay now we're gonna say in the gradual addition of electrons to transition metals. New electrons are added to the inner core electrons which do not participate in chemical bonding. So we have f electrons f orbital electrons are being added deorbit electrons that are being added. This causes these transition metals to behave very differently than what we usually see with main group elements. Now we're gonna say for transition metals, each additional electron is added to our D block orbital's while for the land tonight and the actinides, they're added to the F block orbital's. Remember your land tonight? Are this row here and your actinides are this role here. So these are just some basic things that we've seen before. Together in the past when discussing the periodic table. Now, we're gonna play play closer attention to our transition metals themselves.
Properties of Transition Metals
Hey, guys, in this video, we're gonna take a look at some of the common types of properties dealing with transition metals. So here we're gonna say, like most main group, elements of transition metals possess similar physical properties. So some of the physical property that they share are common to many types of metals. For instance, their luster or shine medals in general tend to be shiny. They also have high densities. We're gonna say, here they're good at electrical and thermal conductivity. We're also going to say they possess high melting points and also hardness. Now, when it comes to conduction, there are some metals that work better than others. For instance, we're gonna say that silver or a G possesses the greatest electrical conductivity. So silver's usually ah, great way off. Basically transferring electrons from point A to point B. We're also going to say coming in second would be copper. Now, when it comes to melting point, we're going to say that tungsten or W, possesses the highest melting point at 340 degrees Celsius. Now you'll learn that Will you probably know from common knowledge that old lightbulbs used to have a tungsten filament in them before we moved on to more efficient means of using light bulbs. We're also going to say tungsten is were also used as huge, huge containers for melting off like hot iron or with an old school factories. You may actually, if you are in certain towns, you may still see huge furnaces, huge containers made of tungsten. We're going to say that while blank is the only medal that is a liquid at room temperature. So we say that this is mercury. Now, on the hardness scale, we're gonna say here that iron and titanium are strong or hard metals, meaning it would take incredibly high temperatures and a long amount of time for us to be able to melt them. Now, we're gonna say here that copper, silver and gold are considered to be soft metals, which makes sense if you think about it. In history, coins were usually made up of what copper, silver and gold. They're malleable, easier, easier to melt and fashion into different types of coins with different types of images on them. That's why ah, lot of money back in the ancient times was made up made up of these different types of metals. These soft metals now oxidation states. We're gonna say, Remember that transition metals possess variable charges. Certain transition metals can have multiple charges. Remember, we refer to them as type two medals. Type two medals just means they have more than one charge. Mag unease, for instance, has many different charges. So what? The type to metal. But there are some transition metals that possess only one charge. Remember that zinc is always plus two. Cadmium is always plus two. Silver is always plus one. They don't have variable charges. They only have one charge, so we refer to them as Type one medals. Type one medals have only one charge. Type two medals have more than one charge. So transition metals possess variable charges. And so the use of what we call reducing agents reducing agents have to be used in orderto identify which particular charge we're dealing with thes reducing agents donate electrons and, based on the number of electrons that the metal ion accepts, were able to determine the oxidation state of that transition metal. If those of you are lucky enough to decide to go into organic chemistry, you learn more and more about the different types of reducing agents that are used every day with inorganic systems
Electron Configuration of Transition Metals
So remember electron configurations are representation of how electrons are distributed into orbital's. And furthermore how those orbital's fit into different energy levels. We can do electron configuration of different elements more particularly the transition metals by either looking at an off about diagram or starting with one S double back to two S, Double back to two p. And so on. Or we could just simply look at the periodic table and realize that it's made up of S P D N F blocks. Remember here are blue ones are s these are P blocks and blocks and blocks. And with our transition metals we can simply look at the periodic table and determine what our electron configuration will be. So we've done this before in the past now we're looking at it more towards the transition metals. Now remember that there are exceptions that exist with the electron configuration of transition metals And that those are the ones that end with D four or D nine. Now, remember these exceptions are normally observed with only the first row of transition metals. Of course, there are exceptions to this and we'll talk about them as we approach them. Remember this? This type of exception is normally reserved for the first world transition metals and those are the ones that end with D four D nine. Now here it says right, the condensed electron configuration for the following element Here we have chromium which has an atomic number of 24, which is why it has 24 electrons. So here we're gonna write out its electron configuration, It's condensed electron configuration in the wrong way and then we're gonna talk about the reasons why we have to change it to something that's more suitable. So we're gonna say that chromium, if we look at the periodic table, I'm up here, we're gonna say that are gone is the last double gas before we get to chromium Romy um is right here. So if we were to do the condensed electron configuration of chromium, we'd say argon for us two Because it's 1, 2, three D. Remember these are three D. So 23 S four, S five S six S. These are the Ds. And then over here these are your apps. These are your peas. So at this point we were acknowledging that we've gone over these types of concepts. You've seen videos of myself for this custom in class on how we have these different types of blocks for the periodic table. If you're still not familiar with them, make sure you go back and take a look at my videos on electron configuration. So chromium, it's condensed electron configuration will be argon for us to three D 1234. So four s 2, three D four. Remember we said that these exceptions happened with D four and D nine. What happens here is that the more correct way of writing the electron configuration of chromium would be argon four S one, three D five. one of the electrons from for us Move to the three D orbital's. Now, why would this happen? Well here we draw the way it would look if we kept the first electron configuration. So argon and for us, remember S has one orbital there's two electron, one spins up, one spins down And there are five orbital's for three D. So up up up up now if we draw it the more correct way, the correct way would be argon for us. Remember there's one here And then three D up up up up up. Alright, so why exactly is the second way this way better than the initial way? There are three reasons. The first reason is that four S and three D are very, very close in terms of energy because they were very close in terms of energy, we would say that they are degenerated so degenerate usually has a negative connotation to it. And chemistry just means same energy at least in terms of orbital's. And if you have the same energy, then we follow hans rule which says that we have Phil orbital's before we attempt to totally fill in an orbital. So that's why we're going up up up all the way through following Hunt's rule. The second reason that this is allowed to happen is that your D orbital's our most stable when they're either half filled all five of them or they're completely filled in in the first way we'd have one spot that's left unfilled. So it's not half filled. So here we want to half fill or totally felt your D orbital's. And then finally, the third reason is something that's new, which is electron electron repulsion. So we know that if an orbital has two electrons in it, following the poly exclusion principle, they have to have opposite spins where one points up on one points down because they have opposite spins are gonna repel each other. This is the electron electron repulsion that we're talking about where two electrons in the same orbital have opposite spins. This actually causes an increase in energy. So this is less stable because it has electron electron pair repulsion here. If we were to take one of these electrons and move into this empty slot here to give us this arrangement here, there is no longer any electron electron repulsion occurring. This helps to lower the energy over all of my orbital diagrams. Okay, so these are the three reasons why this version for the electron configuration of chromium is more stable and suitable than this version here. So keep that in mind. These three reasons why these types of exceptions exist for D four and D9 elements within the periodic table.
Electron Configuration of Transition Metals
So here it says, right, the condensed electron configuration for tungsten, Remember D four and D nine transition metals can have exceptions to their electron configuration, but this is customarily reserved for the first row transition metals. Tungsten is in the third row for the transition metals, so it's not going to follow this exception type of behavior. So here we're going to say that the electron configuration of tungsten is xenon six as two four, F 14 five, D four. Here, it's allowed to have a default configuration. The inclusion of the F orbital electrons kind of derails the possibility for an exception to occur here with tungsten. So here this would be the ideal electron configuration or condensed electron configuration for the tungsten element.
Electron Configuration of Transition Metals
Alright guys. So hopefully guys pause the video and you attempted to do this question. So what we want to do here is wanna doom agonies neutral. So manganese neutral. Look at your periodic table would be are gone, right? It be for us to three d five. So that's what you should got for when it was neutral. Now, four plus means we're losing four electrons. Remember, you always lose your electrons from the outer shell. The outer shell is the one with larger and value. So here these electrons, these two electrons are in the fourth shell. These five electrons air in the third show. We're gonna lose them from the fourth shelf first. So we lose two from for us, so they'll be gone. But we have to lose tomb or from three D losing 32 more would give us at the end, are gone three d three. So this is the answer. You should have gotten form agonies four plus ions. Now that you've seen that example, try to do the last example on your own. Come back and see how I approach that question
Electron Configuration of Transition Metals
Alright guys. So let's try to do this one. Let's do the neutral form of iron first. So iron, when it's neutral, it is are gone for us to three d six six positive means we lose six electrons. So we're gonna have left is are gone We lose the first two from the four s meaning we have to lose form or so we take them from the three d. So doing that and give us three d to so three D to would be your answer here. So this will be our gone three d to hopefully you're able to do all these electron configurations. Remember, the exception that we talk about mainly is for first row transition metals. We don't tend to see that the further down we go in terms of those two columns within the transition metal pit. Remembering these key exceptions is key to getting the correct answer at the end