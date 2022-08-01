24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Transition Metals Properties
1
concept
Transition Metals:Atomic Size
8m
Was this helpful?
So when it comes to atomic size or atomic radius, recall that when we go from left to right, it's going to decrease. So it decreases going from left to right. And it's going to increase going down a group for transition metals were moving across a period. The size for the most part remains constant. That's because as you're moving across the period you're staying within the same shell. Okay, so you're staying relatively the same size, You're just adding electrons. So here if we're heading towards the top right corner, we can say that the overall trend. Is that atomic radius is decreasing. Now here we're gonna say moving when moving from the 3D transition metals to the transition metals, we see an increase an atomic radius. So we're looking at the periodic table, remember that starting here, this would be three deep. So this is our 3D row, This would be 40. And then here this would be five D. Now remember the ones that are blocked out here? They're man made for the most part many of them are so they're kind of unpredictable in the way they behave. So we don't even worry about looking at them. So we say that the atomic radius increases as we go from three D to to 40. And we can see that we can see 1 62 to 1 80. We can see 1 27 to 1 36. But then when we're moving from 40 to five D, the pattern is quite different and stays relatively constant. So if we go from Tekken Iem to Ari here, the numbers are pretty close 1 34 to 1 35 1 34 to 1 36. 1 44 - 1 44. So we're going down a group but the atomic radius isn't getting bigger. So why exactly is this occurring? Well, we're gonna say this phenomenon referred to as the land denied contraction. Remember your land tonight's start here And they lead to that row of elements that were not showing here, that's 14 of them. What's occurring here, Why? They're the size thing relatively the same is because you're incorporating the f electrons. So we're incorporating our f electrons um within this atom. And if you're incorporating the f electrons, but your shell stays the same size, you also need to anticipate that your you have to incorporate protons as well for all those electrons are incorporating that R F electrons, you also have to incorporate more protons that come with them. Those protons are gonna jam themselves more into the nucleus. And what's going to occur since you're not expanding in size because you're staying in the same row, you're gonna have the electrons becoming more attracted to the nucleus. Remember the attraction for the nucleus and the electrons that's our effective nuclear charge as a result of the electrons becoming more attractive to the more positively charged nucleus, they're going to move in closer. This is going to cause a slight contraction of your atom and this is why you're not going to see a large increase or a substantial enough increase in your atomic radius as you go from the four D 25 D. Um row. Okay, so this is known as the land tonight contraction, and it's a consequence of adding more electrons that are from f orbital's coming along with those electrons or additional protons, which causes a greater traction for the electrons to the nucleus, which causes a contraction of the atom.
2
concept
Transition Metals:Ionization Energy
6m
Was this helpful?
So recall when it comes to the periodic trend of ionization energy, recall that it increases as we go across a period from left to right. And also remember that it decreases going down a group. Now this is generally true for main group elements, transition metals don't exactly follow this overall trend because of the inclusion of D. And F electrons. So you were gonna say however we're moving down a group, we see that the organizations of the third row, it's higher than the 1st and 2nd row for the transition metals. So here we have first ionization energies. So this third row is really talking about five D. And then here this first row would be three D. And this green one would be 40. Now the opposite friend is the result of the element's atomic size, atomic size or radius. So we can see that the trends make sense for three D. And 40. And that's because as we go from three D to 40 your atomic radius increases start getting larger. If you get larger, the electrons are further away from the nucleus. There less technique held in place by the nucleus. So it's easier to remove the electrons. So that's why four d. typically those electrons have lower ionization energy. They're easy to remove five B. On the other hand is above both of them. Why exactly is this occurring? It's a result of what we call the lantern eyed contraction. So we're going to say That when we incorporate the 5D elements, they have the inclusion of their f overall electrons. Their shell isn't getting larger. All we're doing is stuffing those f electrons into the shells are already present. But coming along with those electrons that we're adding our protons, those protons were more tightly packed in with the nucleus. So your shell isn't getting bigger. You're packing in more electrons, more protons into the nucleus. This is going to cause these electrons to be more drawn to the nucleus and it's gonna cause a slight contraction of your atoms. The electrons are going to be a little bit closer to the nucleus and so it's gonna require more energy by through ionization energy to remove those electrons. So this is what's going on the land tonight contraction is what's causing this deviation from ionization energy. We should have expected ionization energy to drop as we're going down the group. But five days shows that is the exception of this. The inclusion of those f orbital electrons kind of messes things up. So we're gonna say that five D orbital electrons, They tend to be higher than normal above three D and four d elements
3
concept
Transition Metals:Oxidation States
7m
Was this helpful?
So as we stayed in the past, oxidation involves removing electrons. Now, one of the most common features of transition metals is that they possess multiple oxidation states. So they have potential for multiple charges. Remember transition metals? We call type two metals because they have multiple positive charges. Main group metals we call group type won medals because they only have one type of charge, for example calcium and group to A. It's always plus two aluminums in group three A. Its charges always plus three. Now here if we look at the periodic table, we know these are our group A elements From 1 8, 8, 8. And then we have our transition metals here Which is 3B five B, 6 B, seven b. And then 8, 9 and 10. These are eight b. This would be one b. n two b. And we're gonna say with our transition metals some of them do act as type one medals. For example, silver is always plus one in charge. We say cadmium is always plus two, Zinc is always plus two. Here we have a graph which basically shows our first row transition metals. So we have scanned him all the way to zinc and with it we can see all the different types of charges they can possess. We can see that a lot of them have multiple charges. A lot of these charges come into play if these transition metals are connected to something very electro negative, such as oxygen or flooring. But there are certain patterns we can take a look and see. So first of all, when we say zero here, we mean they're neutral face. All of them have a neutral phase where they have no charge. What we need to see here is that the most common type of charge amongst them is a plus two charge. So we'd say all of them are Argon four S. 23 D. X. X. Depends on which element is scandal would be three D. One, zinc would be three D. 10. But what are the trends? Can we pick up from this truck While the charges extend from 0 to Plus seven. This tells us that plus seven is the maximum positive charge these transition metals can have, we can't go plus eight or higher. We can also see that manganese has the most charges. It can be any charge from zero to plus seven. This has to do with its placement on the periodic table. If we were to do its electron configuration, it's three D. Would have five unpaid electrons. This type of arrangement opens up the possibility of all these different possible charges for manganese. Another trend we can notice here is that for groups three B 27 B. The highest possible positive charge the element can possess is equal to its group. So group three B scandia three B. Highest charge you can have is plus three, four b. Highest charge, titanium have is plus four Vanadium five B plus five chromium plus six. And of course manganese plus seven. This trend breaks away once we go past group seven B. Because eight B. And the one B's they don't really follow that pattern because again, we can't go beyond plus seven. Another trend that we can see from here has to do with their oxidation states. So with these transition metals they can have two types of bonding. They can have ionic bonding and they can have special type of covalin bond. When we say covalin bonding, we mean like they can take on molecular solid form and basically ionic bonding is possible when they have a lower oxidation state. And covalin or molecular solid form as possible if they have a higher oxidation state. Now what do I mean by higher oxidation state? I mean an oxidation or a charge of plus three or higher. So if we take two, for example, take a look at titanium and let's say we did titanium, new chloride versus titanium for chloride. So this to here came from titanium. So this is titanium too. So its oxidation state is not but plus actually it's not plus three. Higher, it's greater than plus three. Sorry, Greater than Plus three. So, titanium too doesn't have a charge that's greater than plus three. So it would be ionic bonding involved with titanium to chloride titanium for chloride, it has a charge of plus four. That's where this four came from. That would mean that maintaining for chloride has covalin bonding and this structure would exist as a molecular solid. So these are just some of the things that looking at transition metal oxidation states can tell us. Okay, so just remember the trend in terms of the highest possible charges that exist for Groups three B, 27 B. Remember here, the difference between ionic bonding and also co violent bonding, which leads to molecular solids for these transition metals. Also remember here, manganese, because it's unique placement on the periodic table, it has the most possible oxidation states associated with it.
4
example
Transition Metals:Oxidation States
2m
Was this helpful?
Hey, guys, in this new video, we're gonna take a look at how do we calculate the oxidation number of certain transition metals based on what they're connected? Thio. So we take a look at this first example it says determine the oxidation number of the underlying element. So we're looking for the oxidation state off nickel. Now hear this a little bit different from what we're used to seeing here. We actually have nickel connected to six waters inside of brackets and then chlorine to the right of it. Now remember, since we're looking for nickel here Nickleby X, then we have to ask ourselves Whats the oxidation number of water Now just think of it in simple terms. Water is a cold, violent compound and it has no charge. Therefore, it's oxidation. Number will be equal to zero. Next we have Halogen is here. We have chlorine. Now remember, chlorine here is connected to the nickel, not to the oxygen and water. And remember the rules that we've talked about in the past. Group Seven A. Elements Callejon's. They're equal to negative one. Unless they're connected to oxygen here, they're not connected to the oxygen. They're basically closely related to the nickel. Therefore, their oxidation number here is minus one. Then we're gonna use Ah, so treated like a math problem. We're gonna say, Here we have one nickel, which is X plus a six waters. Each one is zero plus two chlorine because a little too there, each one is minus one. Remember, our equation equals the charge of the molecule here. It has no charges, no positive charge or negative charge that we can see. So it's charges. Zero. This drops out because it's just zero. So X minus two equals zero x equals plus two. So nickel here would be plus two in terms of its charge. We've done this example here. I want you guys to attempt to do the next one, see if you can figure out what it would be. Remember, tell yourself this is a covalin compound. Does it have a charge or not? That determines its oxidation state from their treated like a math problem? Here. We're looking for cobalt. I want you guys to attempt to do this on your own. Come back and see how I approached the question
5
example
Transition Metals:Oxidation States
2m
Was this helpful?
Hopefully, guys attempted to do on your own. Now let's take a look at it together. Here we have cobalt, which is X again. And here we have ammonia, NH three and we have water again. Well, we know water is zero. Well, remember, ammonia is N H. Three N. H three is neutral, so it's oxidation. Number is zero. If I had given you ammonium ion ammonium, since it's plus one, it's oxidation. Number would have been plus one. Remember, this is ammonia. And this here is ammonium. Okay, so remember the difference. So this would also be zero. These halogen is here. Each would be minus one. Treated like a math problem. X one cobalt plus four Monje Z 20 0 plus one Water, which is zero plus one, bro. Mean, which is minus one plus two more, bro means each one is minus one equals the charge of zero. So here this dropped off. This drops out X minus two minus one minus two equals zero X minus three equals zero. So here X equals plus three. So that would be the oxidation state of cobalt. Now, for this practice one. I want you guys to try to remember what is going on in terms off. This question is asking us which one has a greater metallic behavior. Okay, And remember, I kind of talked about this when we talked about oxidation states remember the small of the observation state? What does that mean? In terms of the types of bonds we form and the greater the observation state of the transition metal. What kind of bonds do we form? This is key to answering this question. Attempt to do it on your own and then come back and see how I approach the same question. Good luck, guys.
6
Problem
In which compound does Ti exhibit greater metallic behavior:TiF2 or TiF6?
Was this helpful?
7
Problem
Which oxide, CrO3 or CrO, forms a more acidic aqueous solution?
Was this helpful?