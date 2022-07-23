In chemical reactions, the relationship between the equilibrium constants \( K_p \) and \( K_c \) can be determined by analyzing the change in the number of moles of gas during the reaction. This change is represented by \( \Delta n \), which is calculated as the moles of gaseous products minus the moles of gaseous reactants.

For the first reaction, where 4 moles of ammonia gas react with 3 moles of oxygen gas to produce 2 moles of nitrogen gas and 6 moles of water vapor, we can calculate \( \Delta n \) as follows:

\( \Delta n = \text{moles of products} - \text{moles of reactants} = (2 + 6) - (4 + 3) = 8 - 7 = 1 \)

Since \( \Delta n \) is greater than 0, it indicates that the number of moles of gas has increased, leading to the conclusion that \( K_p > K_c \). This is because an increase in the number of moles of gas on the product side favors the formation of products, which is reflected in the equilibrium constant.

In the second reaction, if we have 2 moles of gas as reactants and 2 moles of gas as products, the calculation for \( \Delta n \) is:

\( \Delta n = 2 - 2 = 0 \)

Here, since \( \Delta n \) equals 0, it follows that \( K_p = K_c \). This indicates that the number of moles of gas remains unchanged during the reaction.

For the final reaction, where 4 moles of gas as reactants yield 2 moles of gas as products, we calculate \( \Delta n \) as:

\( \Delta n = 2 - 4 = -2 \)

In this case, since \( \Delta n \) is less than 0, it shows that the number of moles of gas has decreased. Therefore, we conclude that \( K_p < K_c \). A decrease in the number of moles of gas on the product side suggests that the equilibrium favors the reactants.

In summary, the relationship between \( K_p \) and \( K_c \) can be qualitatively and quantitatively assessed through the change in moles of gas, providing a clear understanding of how equilibrium constants relate to the stoichiometry of the reaction.