The equilibrium constant, denoted as \( K \) or \( K_{eq} \), is a crucial concept in chemical equilibrium, representing the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium. It can be expressed in two forms: \( K_p \) and \( K_c \). The \( K_p \) is used when dealing with gases and is measured in units of atmospheres, while \( K_c \) is applicable to aqueous solutions, typically expressed in molarity (moles per liter).
To relate \( K_p \) and \( K_c \), the following equation is utilized:
\( K_p = K_c \cdot R \cdot T^{\Delta n} \)
In this equation, \( R \) represents the gas constant, which is \( 0.08206 \, \text{L} \cdot \text{atm} / (\text{mol} \cdot \text{K}) \), and \( T \) is the temperature measured in Kelvin. The term \( \Delta n \) is defined as the difference in the number of moles of gaseous products and reactants, calculated as:
\( \Delta n = n_{products} - n_{reactants} \)
Here, \( n \) refers to the coefficients of the gaseous compounds in the balanced chemical equation. By identifying the moles of gas on both sides of the equilibrium expression, one can determine \( \Delta n \) and thus connect \( K_p \) and \( K_c \) effectively.
In summary, understanding the relationship between \( K_p \) and \( K_c \) through the equation \( K_p = K_c \cdot R \cdot T^{\Delta n} \) is essential for analyzing chemical equilibria, particularly when transitioning between gaseous and aqueous systems.