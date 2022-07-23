Acids are covalent compounds characterized by the presence of a hydrogen ion (H+) bonded to a nonmetal anion or a polyatomic ion. An anion is defined as a negatively charged ion. Typically, the hydrogen ion is positioned at the beginning of the compound, with exceptions such as acetic acid (CH 3 COOH) and certain positive amines.

Common examples of acids include hydrochloric acid (HCl), hydrosulfuric acid (H 2 S), and hydrocyanic acid (HCN). These acids consist solely of nonmetals and feature hydrogen at the start, indicating their acidic nature. In contrast, acetic acid can be represented in two forms: as CH 3 COOH, where the hydrogen appears at the end, or as C 2 H 3 O 2 H, which follows the conventional acid structure with hydrogen at the beginning.