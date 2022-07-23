The concept of acids and bases has evolved significantly since the initial definitions proposed by Swedish chemist Svante Arrhenius in the 1800s. According to Arrhenius, an acid is defined as a compound that produces hydrogen ions (H+) when dissolved in water. A prime example of this is hydrobromic acid (HBr), which, when dissolved in an aqueous solution, dissociates to release H+ ions. This characteristic of generating H+ ions is what classifies hydrobromic acid as an Arrhenius acid.

In contrast, an Arrhenius base is a compound that produces hydroxide ions (OH-) in water. For instance, potassium hydroxide (KOH) dissolves in water to yield potassium ions (K+) and hydroxide ions (OH-). The production of OH- ions is what qualifies potassium hydroxide as an Arrhenius base.

While the Arrhenius definitions provide a straightforward understanding of acids and bases, they are limited to aqueous solutions. This means that not all acid-base reactions occur in water, and therefore, these definitions do not encompass all types of acids and bases. As a result, while the Arrhenius definitions are foundational, they are not the most comprehensive framework for understanding acid-base chemistry.