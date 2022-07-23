Autoionization of water is a fundamental process where water molecules interact with each other in an aqueous solution. Water is classified as amphoteric, meaning it can function as both an acid and a base. In this reaction, one water molecule acts as a base by accepting a proton (H+), while another acts as an acid by donating a proton. The result of this interaction is the formation of the hydronium ion (H3O+) and the hydroxide ion (OH-).
This reaction is associated with the ionization constant of water, denoted as Kw. Kw is an equilibrium constant that represents the ratio of the concentrations of the products (H3O+ and OH-) to the reactants. It is important to note that Kw does not include the concentrations of pure liquids and solids, focusing solely on aqueous and gaseous species. The expression for Kw can be written as:
Kw = [H3O+][OH-]
At 25 degrees Celsius, the value of Kw is 1.0 × 10-14. This relationship is crucial as it connects to the formula pH + pOH = 14. The concentrations of H3O+ and OH- are inversely related; as the concentration of one increases, the other decreases. This balance is essential for maintaining the acidity or basicity of any aqueous solution.
In pure water, the concentrations of H3O+ and OH- are equal, leading to a neutral solution. Understanding autoionization is key to grasping the relationship between hydronium and hydroxide ions, which ultimately informs the ionization constant expression for water and the pH scale.