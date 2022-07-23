Autoionization of water is a fundamental process where water molecules interact with each other in an aqueous solution. Water is classified as amphoteric, meaning it can function as both an acid and a base. In this reaction, one water molecule acts as a base by accepting a proton (H+), while another acts as an acid by donating a proton. The result of this interaction is the formation of the hydronium ion (H 3 O+) and the hydroxide ion (OH-).

This reaction is associated with the ionization constant of water, denoted as K w . K w is an equilibrium constant that represents the ratio of the concentrations of the products (H 3 O+ and OH-) to the reactants. It is important to note that K w does not include the concentrations of pure liquids and solids, focusing solely on aqueous and gaseous species. The expression for K w can be written as:

K w = [H 3 O+][OH-]

At 25 degrees Celsius, the value of K w is 1.0 × 10-14. This relationship is crucial as it connects to the formula pH + pOH = 14. The concentrations of H 3 O+ and OH- are inversely related; as the concentration of one increases, the other decreases. This balance is essential for maintaining the acidity or basicity of any aqueous solution.