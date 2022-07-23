When certain metals from Group 1A and 2A combine with specific anions, they form strong bases. The anions that contribute to this process are known as basic anions, which include the hydroxide ion (OH-), hydride ion (H-), amide ion (NH 2 -), and oxide ion (O2-). Group 1A metals, which have a charge of +1, include lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium, and cesium. Notably, francium is excluded due to its radioactive nature and unpredictable behavior. In Group 2A, the metals that form strong bases are calcium, strontium, and barium, while beryllium and magnesium are not included. Radium is also excluded for similar reasons as francium.

To illustrate the formation of strong bases, consider the following examples: when lithium (Li+) combines with hydroxide (OH-), the charges are equal and cancel out, resulting in lithium hydroxide (LiOH). If strontium (Sr2+) combines with hydride (H-), the charges differ, so they crisscross, leading to strontium hydride (SrH 2 ). Similarly, sodium (Na+) with the amide ion (NH 2 -) forms sodium amide (NaNH 2 ), and calcium (Ca2+) with oxide (O2-) results in calcium oxide (CaO) since the charges cancel out.

In summary, the combination of specific Group 1A and 2A metals with basic anions yields strong bases, which are essential in various chemical reactions and applications.