In the study of diprotic acids, understanding the dissociation process is crucial. A diprotic acid, such as carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 ), can donate two protons (H+) in a stepwise manner. Initially, in its fully protonated form, H 2 A represents the acid with both acidic protons attached. The first dissociation step, characterized by the acid dissociation constant K a1 , involves the release of the first H+ ion, resulting in the intermediate form, HA-. This intermediate still retains one acidic proton and is crucial for understanding the acid's behavior in solution.

As the process continues, the second dissociation occurs, represented by K a2 , where the remaining H+ ion is released, transforming the species into A2-, which is now a fully deprotonated base. This transition highlights the importance of recognizing the acid-base equilibrium and the role of K a values in determining the strength of the acid at each stage.

Conversely, when considering the reverse process, the base A2- can accept protons, leading to the formation of HA- and H 2 A. The constants K b1 and K b2 describe these base dissociation reactions. The relationships between these constants are significant: K a1 is related to K b2 , and K a2 is related to K b1 , with both pairs equating to the ion product of water (K w ).

For example, in the case of carbonic acid, the first dissociation can be expressed as:

Ka 1 = \frac{[HCO 3 -][H 3 O+2CO 3 ]}.

Following this, the second dissociation is represented as:

Ka 2 = \frac{[CO 3 2-][H 3 O+3-]}.