Diprotic acids are characterized by their ability to donate two protons (H+) in solution. Among these, sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) is unique as it is the only strong diprotic acid, while all other diprotic acids are classified as weak. Understanding the dissociation of these protons is crucial for calculating the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) and, consequently, the pH of the solution.

When sulfuric acid is dissolved in water, the first proton dissociates completely, represented by the reaction:

This reaction is characterized by a strong arrow indicating complete dissociation, and the equilibrium constant for this step is denoted as K a1 .

In contrast, the second proton dissociation from the bisulfate ion (HSO 4 -) is only partial, represented by the reversible reaction:

This reaction is indicated by reversible arrows, reflecting that not all bisulfate ions will dissociate to form sulfate ions (SO 4 2-) and additional hydronium ions (H 3 O+). The equilibrium constant for this step is denoted as K a2 .

In summary, when analyzing sulfuric acid, it is essential to recognize that the first acidic proton is lost completely, while the second proton is only partially dissociated. This understanding is vital for accurately determining the pH of solutions containing sulfuric acid.