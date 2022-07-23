The Lewis acid-base theory, introduced by Gilbert N. Lewis in the 1920s, expands the understanding of acids and bases beyond the traditional definitions provided by Arrhenius and Brønsted-Lowry. In this framework, a Lewis acid is defined as an electron pair acceptor, which shifts the focus from hydrogen ions (H+) to the ability to accept electrons.
Characteristics of Lewis acids include the presence of positively charged ions, such as H+ or various metal cations. Notably, elements that do not fulfill the octet rule—those with fewer than eight valence electrons—are also considered Lewis acids. For instance, magnesium in magnesium chloride (MgCl2) has only four valence electrons when bonded, making it capable of accepting an electron pair. Similarly, aluminum in aluminum bromide (AlBr3) has six valence electrons, allowing it to act as a Lewis acid. Transition metals, such as nickel and zinc, can also function as Lewis acids due to their ability to expand their d orbitals, accommodating additional electron pairs.
Conversely, a Lewis base is defined as an electron pair donor. The presence of a lone pair on the central atom of a molecule is a key indicator of a Lewis base. For example, oxygen in water (H2O) and nitrogen in ammonia (NH3) both possess lone pairs that can be donated to electron-deficient species. When ammonia donates a lone pair to an H+ ion, it forms the ammonium ion (NH4+).
Additionally, negatively charged species, such as hydroxide (OH-), azide (N3-), cyanide (CN-), and hydrosulfide (HS-), are also Lewis bases due to their abundance of electrons. These species seek to share their excess electrons with electron-deficient atoms or molecules.
In summary, the Lewis theory provides a broader perspective on acid-base interactions, emphasizing the roles of electron pairs in chemical bonding. A Lewis acid accepts electron pairs, while a Lewis base donates them, facilitating various chemical reactions and interactions.