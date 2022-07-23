The Lewis acid-base theory, introduced by Gilbert N. Lewis in the 1920s, expands the understanding of acids and bases beyond the traditional definitions provided by Arrhenius and Brønsted-Lowry. In this framework, a Lewis acid is defined as an electron pair acceptor, which shifts the focus from hydrogen ions (H+) to the ability to accept electrons.

Characteristics of Lewis acids include the presence of positively charged ions, such as H+ or various metal cations. Notably, elements that do not fulfill the octet rule—those with fewer than eight valence electrons—are also considered Lewis acids. For instance, magnesium in magnesium chloride (MgCl 2 ) has only four valence electrons when bonded, making it capable of accepting an electron pair. Similarly, aluminum in aluminum bromide (AlBr 3 ) has six valence electrons, allowing it to act as a Lewis acid. Transition metals, such as nickel and zinc, can also function as Lewis acids due to their ability to expand their d orbitals, accommodating additional electron pairs.

Conversely, a Lewis base is defined as an electron pair donor. The presence of a lone pair on the central atom of a molecule is a key indicator of a Lewis base. For example, oxygen in water (H 2 O) and nitrogen in ammonia (NH 3 ) both possess lone pairs that can be donated to electron-deficient species. When ammonia donates a lone pair to an H+ ion, it forms the ammonium ion (NH 4 +).

Additionally, negatively charged species, such as hydroxide (OH-), azide (N 3 -), cyanide (CN-), and hydrosulfide (HS-), are also Lewis bases due to their abundance of electrons. These species seek to share their excess electrons with electron-deficient atoms or molecules.

In summary, the Lewis theory provides a broader perspective on acid-base interactions, emphasizing the roles of electron pairs in chemical bonding. A Lewis acid accepts electron pairs, while a Lewis base donates them, facilitating various chemical reactions and interactions.