Oxyacids are a specific type of covalent compound that consist of a hydrogen ion (H+) bonded to a polyatomic ion containing oxygen. Understanding the formation of oxyacids involves recognizing how these ions interact based on their charges.

For instance, when H+ reacts with the nitrite ion (NO 2 -), the charges are equal, leading to the straightforward combination that results in HNO 2 , known as nitrous acid. This compound exemplifies an oxyacid due to its hydrogen and the presence of oxygen in the polyatomic ion.

In contrast, when H+ combines with the sulfite ion (SO 3 2-), the charges differ. In this case, the crisscross method is applied: the 2 from the sulfite ion becomes the subscript for hydrogen, and the 1 from the hydrogen ion becomes the subscript for the sulfite ion. This results in H 2 SO 3 , which is sulfurous acid, another example of an oxyacid.

In summary, oxyacids are characterized by their hydrogen and oxygen content, and their formation can be understood through the interaction of hydrogen ions with various polyatomic ions.