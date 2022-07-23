To calculate the hydroxide ion concentration in a 0.55 M potassium fluoride solution at 25 degrees Celsius, we start by recognizing that potassium fluoride (KF) dissociates into potassium ions (K+) and fluoride ions (F-). Since potassium is a main group metal, it does not contribute to acidity, making it neutral. However, the fluoride ion acts as a weak base because it is the conjugate base of hydrofluoric acid (HF), which has an acid dissociation constant (K a ) of 3.5 × 10-4.

Next, we set up an ICE (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) chart for the reaction of F- with water, where water acts as the acid. The reaction can be represented as:

F- + H 2 O ⇌ HF + OH-

In the ICE chart, we start with an initial concentration of 0.55 M for F- and 0 for HF and OH-. The change in concentration will be -x for F- and +x for both HF and OH-. Thus, at equilibrium, the concentrations will be:

[F - ] = 0.55 - x

] = 0.55 - x [HF] = x

[OH-] = x

To find the base dissociation constant (K b ), we use the relationship between K a and K w (the ion product of water):

K w = K a × K b

Rearranging gives us:

K b = K w / K a = (1.0 × 10-14) / (3.5 × 10-4) = 2.857 × 10-11

Using the 500 approximation method, we compare the initial concentration of the weak base (0.55 M) to K b . The ratio is:

0.55 / (2.857 × 10-11) = 1.925 × 1010,

which is much greater than 500. This allows us to ignore the -x in the equilibrium expression.

The equilibrium expression for K b is:

K b = [HF][OH-] / [F-]

Substituting the equilibrium concentrations gives:

2.857 × 10-11 = (x)(x) / (0.55)

Cross-multiplying leads to:

x2 = 2.857 × 10-11 × 0.55 = 1.57135 × 10-11

Taking the square root of both sides, we find:

x = 3.96 × 10-6 M.

This value represents the hydroxide ion concentration at equilibrium. Therefore, the final answer for the hydroxide ion concentration in the solution is:

3.96 × 10-6 M.