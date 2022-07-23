Triprotic acids, also known as polyprotic acids, are characterized by their ability to donate three protons (H+) in a stepwise manner. This process results in four distinct forms of the acid as it loses its acidic protons. The initial form, H 3 A, retains all three acidic protons, representing the fully protonated state. Upon donating the first H+, it transforms into H 2 A-, which is associated with the first dissociation constant, K a1 . The second dissociation leads to the formation of HA2-, linked to K a2 , while the final dissociation results in A3-, corresponding to K a3 . This last form is the basic state, having lost all acidic protons.

The relationship between the acid dissociation constants (K a ) and the base dissociation constants (K b ) is crucial in understanding the behavior of triprotic acids. For instance, K a1 is related to K b3 , K a2 to K b2 , and K a3 to K b1 . The product of each pair of K a and K b values equals the ion product of water, K w , which is defined as K a × K b = K w .

To illustrate these concepts, consider phosphoric acid (H 3 PO 4 ), a common triprotic acid. The first dissociation can be represented as:

H 3 PO 4 + H 2 O ⇌ H 2 PO 4 - + H 3 O+ (K a1 )

In this reaction, phosphoric acid donates its first proton to water, forming dihydrogen phosphate and hydronium ions. The equilibrium expression for this reaction is:

K a1 = \frac{[H 2 PO 4 -][H 3 O+3PO 4 ]}

The second dissociation involves the intermediate form H 2 PO 4 - reacting with water:

H 2 PO 4 - + H 2 O ⇌ HPO 4 2- + H 3 O+ (K a2 )

And its equilibrium expression is:

K a2 = \frac{[HPO 4 2-][H 3 O+2PO 4 -]}

Finally, the third dissociation can be expressed as:

HPO 4 2- + H 2 O ⇌ PO 4 3- + H 3 O+ (K a3 )

With the equilibrium expression:

K a3 = \frac{[PO 4 3-][H 3 O+42-]}