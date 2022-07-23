Triprotic acids, also known as polyprotic acids, are characterized by their ability to donate three protons (H+) in a stepwise manner. This process results in four distinct forms of the acid as it loses its acidic protons. The initial form, H3A, retains all three acidic protons, representing the fully protonated state. Upon donating the first H+, it transforms into H2A-, which is associated with the first dissociation constant, Ka1. The second dissociation leads to the formation of HA2-, linked to Ka2, while the final dissociation results in A3-, corresponding to Ka3. This last form is the basic state, having lost all acidic protons.
The relationship between the acid dissociation constants (Ka) and the base dissociation constants (Kb) is crucial in understanding the behavior of triprotic acids. For instance, Ka1 is related to Kb3, Ka2 to Kb2, and Ka3 to Kb1. The product of each pair of Ka and Kb values equals the ion product of water, Kw, which is defined as Ka × Kb = Kw.
To illustrate these concepts, consider phosphoric acid (H3PO4), a common triprotic acid. The first dissociation can be represented as:
H3PO4 + H2O ⇌ H2PO4- + H3O+ (Ka1)
In this reaction, phosphoric acid donates its first proton to water, forming dihydrogen phosphate and hydronium ions. The equilibrium expression for this reaction is:
Ka1 = \frac{[H2PO4-][H3O+3PO4]}
The second dissociation involves the intermediate form H2PO4- reacting with water:
H2PO4- + H2O ⇌ HPO42- + H3O+ (Ka2)
And its equilibrium expression is:
Ka2 = \frac{[HPO42-][H3O+2PO4-]}
Finally, the third dissociation can be expressed as:
HPO42- + H2O ⇌ PO43- + H3O+ (Ka3)
With the equilibrium expression:
Ka3 = \frac{[PO43-][H3O+42-]}
Understanding these dissociation steps and their corresponding equilibrium expressions is essential for analyzing the behavior of triprotic acids in various chemical contexts. The complexity of triprotic acids arises from their multiple dissociation steps, each with its own Ka value, making it important to track which Ka or Kb is relevant in a given scenario.