The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is a valuable tool for calculating the pH of a buffer solution, specifically those composed of a conjugate acid-base pair, without the need for an ICE chart. This equation can be expressed in two forms, depending on whether the acid dissociation constant (Ka) or the base dissociation constant (Kb) is provided.
When given Ka, the equation is:
pH = pKa + log( [A-] / [HA] )
In this formula, [A-] represents the concentration of the conjugate base, and [HA] represents the concentration of the weak acid.
If Kb is provided, the equation changes to:
pH = pKb + log( [HA] / [B] )
Here, [HA] is the concentration of the conjugate acid, and [B] is the concentration of the weak base.
It is important to note that the brackets in these equations indicate concentration, which can be expressed in terms of molarity (moles per liter) or simply in moles. Remember that moles can be calculated using the formula:
moles = liters × molarity
This relationship is crucial when applying the Henderson-Hasselbalch equations to ensure accurate calculations of pH in buffer solutions.