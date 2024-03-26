Buffers play a crucial role in maintaining pH stability in various chemical and biological systems. Their effectiveness is confined to a specific pH range, which can be calculated using the relationship: pH = pK a ± 1. This indicates that a buffer is most effective at resisting pH changes within one unit above or below its pK a .

For a buffer to function optimally, the concentrations of the weak acid and its conjugate base must be equal. This condition ensures that the pH of the buffer is equal to the pK a of the weak acid, providing the best resistance to pH fluctuations. The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is instrumental in this context, expressed as:

pH = pK a + log 10 ([A-]/[HA])

Here, [A-] represents the concentration of the conjugate base, and [HA] is the concentration of the weak acid. Alternatively, if the base dissociation constant (K B ) is provided, the equation can be rearranged to:

pH = pK B + log 10 ([HA]/[B])

In a scenario where the concentrations of the weak acid and conjugate base are equal, such as [HA] = 0.40 M and [A-] = 0.40 M, the equation simplifies significantly. The log of 1 (since 0.40/0.40 = 1) equals 0, leading to:

pH = pK a + 0

Thus, when the concentrations of the conjugate base and weak acid are equal, the buffer's pH directly corresponds to the pK a . This principle also applies when considering the conjugate acid and weak base, reinforcing that an ideal buffer is achieved when their concentrations are balanced.