The common ion effect is a significant concept in solubility and equilibrium, particularly in the context of ionic solids dissolving in solutions. This phenomenon occurs when an ionic solid is introduced into a solution that already contains one or more ions that are common to the solid. The presence of these common ions leads to a decrease in the solubility of the solid, which can be explained through Le Chatelier's principle. This principle states that if a system at equilibrium experiences a disturbance, the equilibrium will shift in a direction that counteracts the disturbance.

For instance, consider barium sulfide (BaS) dissolving in pure water. In this scenario, BaS dissociates into barium ions (Ba2+) and sulfide ions (S2-) without any initial presence of these ions in the solution. The solubility of BaS in pure water is determined by its solubility product constant (K sp ), which indicates the maximum concentration of ions that can exist in equilibrium with the solid.

Now, if we introduce barium sulfate (BaSO 4 ) into a solution that already contains barium and sulfide ions, the situation changes. The existing ions in the solution create a common ion effect, which limits the further dissolution of BaSO 4 . Since the solution already has Ba2+ and S2- ions, the equilibrium shifts to favor the formation of the solid, thereby reducing the amount of BaSO 4 that can dissolve. This shift occurs because the system attempts to reduce the concentration of the common ions, thus maintaining equilibrium.