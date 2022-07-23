In a titration involving a strong acid and a strong base, the titration curve exhibits a characteristic sigmoidal shape. Initially, the pH of the solution is significantly below 7, indicating the presence of a strong acid as the titrate. As a strong base is gradually added as the titrant, the pH begins to rise. This increase is particularly steep around the equivalence point, which occurs when the amount of strong base added completely neutralizes the strong acid.

At approximately 60 mL of strong base added, the curve shows its steepest ascent, marking the equivalence point, where the pH reaches 7. Beyond this point, all the strong acid has been neutralized, and any additional strong base results in a further increase in pH due to the presence of excess base. The pH levels off at just under 13, indicating a highly basic solution.

This titration curve effectively illustrates the relationship between the titrate and titrant, showcasing how the pH transitions from acidic to neutral and finally to basic as the titration progresses. Understanding this curve is crucial for interpreting the results of acid-base titrations and for determining the equivalence point accurately.