In a titration involving a weak titrate and a strong titrant, a significant feature is the presence of a buffer region. This buffer region is characterized by a pH that is relatively resistant to change, which occurs after the initial addition of the titrant. Initially, the pH of the solution rises quickly as the strong titrant is added to the weak titrate. However, as more titrant is introduced, the pH increase begins to level off, indicating the formation of a buffer system.

The buffer is established when the concentrations of the weak acid (the titrate) and its conjugate base are approximately equal. This point is known as the half equivalence point, which occurs at the midpoint of the buffer region. At this stage, the solution contains equal amounts of the weak acid and its conjugate base, creating an ideal buffer. Mathematically, this can be represented by the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation:

\[ pH = pK_a + \log\left(\frac{[A^-]}{[HA]}\right) \]

Here, \( pK_a \) is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, and \([A^-]\) and \([HA]\) represent the concentrations of the conjugate base and the weak acid, respectively.

As titration continues beyond the half equivalence point, the pH begins to rise sharply again, indicating that the buffer capacity has been exceeded. The equivalence point, which is the point at which the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of titrate present, is marked by the steepest incline on the titration curve. For a typical titration curve involving a weak acid and a strong base, the equivalence point is reached after approximately 50 mL of titrant has been added, while the half equivalence point occurs at around 25 mL.

After surpassing the equivalence point, the solution contains an excess of the strong titrant, leading to a rapid increase in pH. Understanding these key features—buffer region, half equivalence point, and equivalence point—is essential for interpreting titration curves involving weak titrates and strong titrants.