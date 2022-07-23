In the reaction between phosphorus trichloride (PCl 3 ) and chlorine gas (Cl 2 ) to form phosphorus pentachloride (PCl 5 ), the enthalpy change (ΔH) is reported as -92.50 kJ at 25 degrees Celsius. This negative value indicates that the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases heat rather than absorbing it, which contradicts the notion of it being an endothermic reaction.

When considering the equilibrium expression, the ratio of products to reactants is represented by the equilibrium constant (K). As temperature increases, the behavior of K can be influenced by the signs of ΔH and ΔS. In this case, since ΔH is negative and the reaction involves two reactants forming one product, the change in entropy (ΔS) is negative as well. This is because the formation of a single product from multiple reactants typically results in a decrease in disorder or randomness.

At lower temperatures, the reaction is more spontaneous due to the negative ΔH and ΔS, favoring the formation of products. However, as the temperature rises, the spontaneity decreases, making the reaction less favorable and favoring the reverse direction, where reactants are favored over products. Consequently, the equilibrium constant K decreases as the concentration of reactants increases relative to products.

To summarize, the key points are that the reaction is exothermic (ΔH < 0), the change in entropy is negative (ΔS < 0), and the reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures but becomes non-spontaneous as temperature increases. Therefore, the only true statement regarding this reaction is that ΔS for the reaction is negative, confirming the decrease in entropy associated with the formation of a single product from multiple reactants.