Gibbs free energy, denoted as ΔG, is a crucial concept in thermodynamics that quantifies the energy change in a chemical or physical process capable of doing work. The sign and value of ΔG, along with the equilibrium constant (K), are essential in determining the spontaneity of a reaction. A reaction is considered spontaneous if ΔG is negative (ΔG < 0), indicating that the products are favored and K is greater than 1, meaning there are more products than reactants. Conversely, if ΔG is positive (ΔG > 0), the reaction is non-spontaneous, suggesting that reactants dominate and K is less than 1.
At equilibrium, ΔG equals 0, which corresponds to K being equal to 1, indicating that the concentrations of products and reactants are balanced. Understanding the relationship between ΔG and K allows for the prediction of a reaction's behavior: a negative ΔG signifies spontaneity, while a positive ΔG indicates non-spontaneity. This interplay is vital for predicting the direction of chemical reactions and their feasibility under given conditions.