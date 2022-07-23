To calculate the maximum electrical work produced by a galvanic cell, we need to determine the Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°). The reaction involves 3 moles of cobalt(II) ions reacting with 2 moles of chromium solid to produce 2 moles of chromium(III) ions and 3 moles of cobalt solid. The standard reduction potentials for the half-reactions are provided, which are essential for calculating the cell potential.

The formula for standard Gibbs free energy is given by:

\[\Delta G^{\circ} = -n \cdot F \cdot E^{\circ}_{cell}\]

where:

= number of moles of electrons transferred F = Faraday's constant (96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons)

= Faraday's constant (96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons) E° cell = standard cell potential

In this case, the half-reactions involve 3 electrons for cobalt and 2 electrons for chromium. To balance the number of electrons, we find the lowest common multiple, which is 6. Thus, we multiply the cobalt half-reaction by 2 and the chromium half-reaction by 3, resulting in a total of 6 moles of electrons transferred.

The standard cell potential (E° cell ) is calculated as:

\[E^{\circ}_{cell} = E^{\circ}_{cathode} - E^{\circ}_{anode}\]

Identifying the cathode and anode, cobalt(II) is reduced (cathode) and chromium is oxidized (anode). The potentials are given as -0.28 V for cobalt and -0.74 V for chromium. Thus:

\[E^{\circ}_{cell} = -0.28\,V - (-0.74\,V) = 0.46\,V\]

Substituting the values into the Gibbs free energy equation:

\[\Delta G^{\circ} = -6 \cdot 96,485\,C/mol \cdot 0.46\,V\]

Since 1 volt is equivalent to 1 joule per coulomb, the units of coulombs will cancel out, leaving us with joules. To convert to kilojoules, we divide by 1,000:

\[\Delta G^{\circ} = -266.3\,kJ\]

This negative value indicates that the reaction is spontaneous and represents the maximum electrical work that can be obtained from the cell, which is -266.3 kJ.