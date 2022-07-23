To calculate the cell potential for a redox reaction at 25 degrees Celsius, we utilize the Nernst equation, which is essential for determining the non-standard cell potential. The equation is expressed as:
\( E_{\text{cell}} = E^\circ_{\text{cell}} - \frac{0.05916}{n} \log(Q) \)
In this scenario, we are given the concentrations of cobalt(III) ions (\( \text{Co}^{3+} \)) at 1 M and magnesium ions (\( \text{Mg}^{2+} \)) at 0.0033 M, along with their standard reduction potentials. The first step is to calculate the reaction quotient \( Q \), which is defined as the ratio of the concentrations of the products to the reactants, excluding solids and liquids. For this reaction, \( Q \) is calculated as:
\( Q = \frac{[\text{Mg}^{2+}]^3}{[\text{Co}^{3+}]^2} \)
Substituting the given concentrations, we find:
\( Q = \frac{(0.0033)^3}{(1)^2} = 3.5937 \times 10^{-8} \)
Next, we determine \( n \), the number of electrons transferred in the reaction. The half-reactions indicate that cobalt is reduced (gaining electrons) while magnesium is oxidized (losing electrons). The lowest common multiple of the electrons transferred in both half-reactions is 6, meaning \( n = 6 \).
To find the standard cell potential \( E^\circ_{\text{cell}} \), we identify the cathode and anode. The cathode is where reduction occurs, which is cobalt in this case, and the anode is where oxidation occurs, which is magnesium. The standard cell potential is calculated as:
\( E^\circ_{\text{cell}} = E^\circ_{\text{cathode}} - E^\circ_{\text{anode}} \)
Given the standard reduction potentials, we have:
\( E^\circ_{\text{cell}} = 1.82 \, \text{V} - (-2.37 \, \text{V}) = 4.19 \, \text{V} \)
Now, substituting \( E^\circ_{\text{cell}} \), \( n \), and \( Q \) back into the Nernst equation gives:
\( E_{\text{cell}} = 4.19 \, \text{V} - \frac{0.05916}{6} \log(3.5937 \times 10^{-8}) \)
Calculating this yields:
\( E_{\text{cell}} \approx 4.26 \, \text{V} \)
This value represents the non-standard cell potential for the given redox reaction, illustrating the importance of both the concentrations of the reactants and the standard reduction potentials in determining the overall cell potential.