Understanding the neutron to proton plot is essential for interpreting the stability of isotopes. The band of stability, represented by a green curved area, indicates where stable, non-radioactive isotopes are found based on their neutron to proton ratios. Isotopes that fall outside this band are typically unstable and undergo various types of radioactive decay.

In the upper right corner of the plot, reactions such as alpha decay and nuclear fission are common, particularly for elements with atomic masses greater than 209 AMU. For instance, radium-226 can undergo alpha decay, emitting an alpha particle and transforming into radon-222. In nuclear fission, a heavy element is bombarded with a neutron, resulting in an unstable isotope that splits into two daughter isotopes, releasing three neutrons and a significant amount of energy. An example of this process is the fission of uranium, which can produce krypton-89 (with atomic number 36).

On the left side of the band of stability, beta decay occurs, typically in isotopes with an excess of neutrons. This process aims to reduce the number of neutrons while increasing the number of protons. For example, carbon-14 undergoes beta decay to form nitrogen-14.

To the right of the band of stability, electron capture and positron emission take place, often in isotopes with an excess of protons. These processes work to increase the number of neutrons and decrease the number of protons. An example is cesium-131, which can undergo electron capture to produce xenon-131.

Despite the differences in these decay processes, they share a common goal: to achieve a more stable neutron to proton ratio. The neutron to proton plot is divided into four major sections: the red area where alpha decay and nuclear fission occur, the green band of stability, the left side where beta decay happens, and the right side where electron captures and positron emissions take place. Understanding these sections helps in predicting the behavior of isotopes and their pathways to stability.