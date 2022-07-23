Beta decay is a process that occurs in unstable atomic nuclei, where a beta particle, which is a high-energy, high-speed electron, is emitted. In terms of notation, an electron can be represented as either e or using the beta symbol β . Electrons are extremely light, with a mass number of 0 and a charge of -1, making them negligible compared to protons and neutrons.

This decay typically happens in nuclei that have an excess of neutrons. The primary goal of beta decay is to reduce the number of neutrons while increasing the number of protons, thereby achieving a more stable nuclear configuration. During this process, a neutron is transformed into a proton and an electron. The newly formed electron is ejected from the nucleus, while the proton remains within it.

For example, consider selenium-81 undergoing beta decay. The initial state has a mass number of 81 and 34 protons. After the decay, the mass number remains 81 since the emitted electron does not contribute to the mass. However, to maintain the same number of protons on both sides of the reaction, the atomic number must adjust. Since the original selenium has 34 protons, the product must have 34 protons as well. The emission of a beta particle (electron) effectively increases the atomic number by 1, leading to the formation of bromine-81, which has an atomic number of 35.

The overall beta decay reaction can be summarized as follows:

\[\text{Se}_{34}^{81} \rightarrow \text{Br}_{35}^{81} + \beta^{-}\]

This equation illustrates the transformation of selenium-81 into bromine-81 through the emission of a beta particle, highlighting the conservation of mass number and the adjustment of atomic number during the decay process.