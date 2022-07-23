Electron capture is a process that occurs in unstable nuclei with an excess of protons. During this process, an unstable nucleus absorbs an electron from its inner electron orbital. This absorption helps to reduce the number of protons while simultaneously increasing the number of neutrons. Specifically, when a proton and an electron combine, they form a neutron, which effectively decreases the proton count and brings the nucleus closer to a balanced state.

For example, consider Cesium-131 (Cs-131) undergoing electron capture. In this reaction, the nucleus captures an electron, resulting in a transformation where the mass number remains unchanged. The mass number on both sides of the equation must be equal, and the total number of protons must also balance. In the case of Cs-131, the mass number is 131, and the atomic number is 55. After capturing an electron, the atomic number decreases by one, resulting in an atomic number of 54. Referring to the periodic table, the element with atomic number 54 is xenon (Xe). Therefore, the reaction can be summarized as:

Cs-131 + e- → Xe-131 + ν

Here, ν represents a neutrino, which is often emitted during the process. This transformation illustrates how electron capture serves as a mechanism for unstable nuclei to achieve greater stability by adjusting their proton-to-neutron ratio.