To understand mass defect, it's essential to first determine the predicted mass of an element, which accounts for the total mass of its subatomic particles: neutrons, protons, and electrons. The concept of atomic mass units (amu) is crucial here, with one atomic mass unit defined as approximately \(1.66 \times 10^{-27}\) kilograms. This conversion allows us to express the masses of subatomic particles in relative terms.

The masses of the subatomic particles are as follows: neutrons have a mass of approximately 1.00866 amu, protons weigh about 1.00727 amu, and electrons, being the lightest, have a mass of only 0.00055 amu. Notably, neutrons are slightly heavier than protons, while both are significantly more massive than electrons. This disparity in mass indicates that the majority of an atom's mass is concentrated in the nucleus, where protons and neutrons are located.

To calculate the predicted mass of an atom, one must sum the contributions of all its subatomic particles based on their respective quantities. For example, if an atom has a certain number of protons (Z) and neutrons (N), the predicted mass can be calculated using the formula:

Predicted Mass (amu) = (Z × mass of proton) + (N × mass of neutron) + (number of electrons × mass of electron)

This calculation provides a foundational understanding of how the mass of an atom is derived from its constituent particles, setting the stage for further exploration of mass defect and binding energy in nuclear physics.