In the study of radioactive decay, understanding the concept of half-life is crucial. The half-life is defined as the time required for half of a sample of a radioactive substance to decay. The relationship between half-life and the decay constant, denoted as \( k \), is expressed through the formula:

\[\text{Half-life} = \frac{\ln(2)}{k}\]

Here, \( \ln(2) \) is a constant approximately equal to 0.693. The decay constant \( k \) is measured in time inverse (e.g., days-1), and it should not be confused with time \( t \). A key characteristic of half-life is that it remains constant throughout the decay process, regardless of the initial concentration of the substance. This means that if a sample loses half of its material every three days, this interval does not change; it consistently takes three days to reduce the quantity by half.

When visualizing this concept on a graph, the half-life appears as a flat, horizontal line, indicating that it does not vary over time. This constancy is a fundamental aspect of first-order reactions, where the rate of decay is directly proportional to the amount of substance present. Thus, the half-life serves as a reliable measure in understanding the kinetics of radioactive decay, reinforcing the idea that it is a constant characteristic of the decay process.