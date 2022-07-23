Alkanes, the least reactive hydrocarbons, primarily undergo two significant types of reactions: combustion and halogenation. In combustion reactions, a hydrocarbon reacts with oxygen, yielding carbon dioxide and water. This fundamental reaction is a key concept in general chemistry.

Halogenation, on the other hand, is a substitution reaction where a halogen, such as bromine (Br 2 ) or chlorine (Cl 2 ), replaces one of the hydrogen atoms in an alkane. This process requires energy, typically in the form of heat or ultraviolet (UV) light, denoted as HV. The UV light facilitates the breaking of the halogen bond, allowing the halogen to attach to the alkane.

For example, in a halogenation reaction involving methane (CH 4 ) and a halogen (X 2 ), the halogen molecule is split into two halogen atoms. One of these atoms substitutes a hydrogen atom in methane, resulting in the formation of an alkyl halide and hydrogen halide (HX). This reaction can lead to mono-substitution, where only one hydrogen is replaced, or poly-substitution, where multiple hydrogens are replaced. It is crucial to understand the context of the question being asked, as the desired product can vary based on whether mono or poly substitution is specified.

In summary, alkanes primarily engage in combustion and halogenation reactions, with halogenation being a key process for producing alkyl halides through the substitution of hydrogen atoms by halogens.