Amine reactions can be understood through the lens of acid-base chemistry, where an acid interacts with an amine, which acts as a weak base. In this context, when a base accepts a proton (H+), it is converted into its conjugate acid. For amines, this conjugate acid is referred to as the ammonium ion.

To illustrate this, consider the reaction of methylamine with hydrochloric acid (HCl). According to the Brønsted-Lowry definition, an acid donates a proton to a base. In this case, when methylamine (a generic amine) accepts an H+ from HCl, the nitrogen atom in the amine forms four bonds instead of three, resulting in a positive charge. This transformation leads to the formation of the methylammonium ion.

Thus, the reaction can be summarized as follows:

Methylamine + HCl → Methylammonium ion + Cl-

In this reaction, the methylamine is converted into the methylammonium ion, demonstrating the process of protonation and the formation of a positively charged ammonium ion.