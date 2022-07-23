Benzene is classified as an aromatic compound, which is characterized by its unique stability due to its structure. This stability arises from the presence of delocalized π (pi) electrons within the benzene ring, allowing it to maintain a lower energy state. Unlike alkenes and alkynes that typically undergo addition reactions due to their reactive π bonds, benzene primarily participates in substitution reactions to preserve its aromaticity.

Two significant types of substitution reactions that benzene undergoes are Halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation. In Halogenation, a halogen atom is substituted onto the benzene ring, replacing one of the hydrogen atoms. This reaction exemplifies how benzene can react without losing its aromatic character. On the other hand, Friedel-Crafts Alkylation involves the introduction of an alkyl group onto the benzene ring, also through substitution. This reaction allows for the formation of more complex aromatic compounds while maintaining the stability of the benzene structure.

Overall, the unique properties of benzene as an aromatic compound dictate its reactivity, favoring substitution reactions that help retain its highly stable form.