Esterification is a chemical reaction where a carboxylic acid reacts with an alcohol to form an ester through a condensation process. In this reaction, two molecules combine with the elimination of water. Specifically, the hydroxyl group (–OH) from the carboxylic acid and a hydrogen atom (H) from the alcohol's hydroxyl group (–OH) are removed, resulting in the formation of water (H 2 O).

To initiate this reaction, an H+ catalyst is necessary. This catalyst facilitates the interaction between the carboxylic acid and the alcohol. When these two reactants come into proximity, the loss of water occurs, allowing the carbon atom from the carboxylic acid to form a new bond with the oxygen atom from the alcohol. This bond formation results in the creation of an ester linkage.

An ester group is characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) connected to an oxygen atom (O), which is further connected to another carbon atom (C). Thus, the transformation from a carboxylic acid and an alcohol to an ester is a key aspect of organic chemistry, illustrating the principles of condensation reactions and the formation of functional groups.