Halogenation reactions involve the addition of halogens, such as bromine (Br2) or chlorine (Cl2), to alkenes and alkynes. In the case of alkenes, which contain one pi bond, the reaction results in the formation of a dihalide. This occurs as each carbon atom involved in the double bond gains one halogen atom, leading to a final structure with two halogens.
For alkynes, which have two pi bonds, the process requires the addition of two moles of halogen reagent (X2). The first mole adds two halogens, and the second mole adds another two, resulting in a tetrahalide structure that contains four halogen atoms. Thus, the key takeaway is that halogenation adds two halogens for each pi bond present in the molecule, yielding either a dihalide from alkenes or a tetrahalide from alkynes.