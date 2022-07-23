Hydrogenation reactions involve the addition of hydrogen (H 2 ) to unsaturated hydrocarbons, specifically alkenes and alkynes, resulting in the formation of alkanes. In these reactions, each pi bond in the unsaturated compound is targeted for hydrogen addition. For alkenes, which contain one pi bond, one mole of H 2 is required, while for alkynes, which have two pi bonds, two moles of H 2 are necessary.

The process begins with the use of a catalyst, typically a metal, to facilitate the breaking of the H-H bond in molecular hydrogen. This step is crucial due to the stability of H 2 . Once the hydrogen is activated, it can be added across the double or triple bonds of the alkene or alkyne. In the case of an alkene, the addition of H 2 results in the conversion of the double bond into a single bond, yielding an alkane. For alkynes, the reaction involves the addition of four hydrogen atoms, effectively converting the two pi bonds into single bonds, also resulting in an alkane.

In summary, regardless of whether the starting material is an alkene or an alkyne, the end product of a hydrogenation reaction is always an alkane, characterized by single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms.