Redox reactions, or oxidation-reduction reactions, are fundamental processes in both general and organic chemistry, characterized by the transfer of electrons between reactants. In general chemistry, redox reactions are defined by this electron transfer, while in organic chemistry, the focus shifts to the changes in the amounts of oxygen and hydrogen in molecules.

Oxidation in organic chemistry is defined as the process of increasing the number of carbon-oxygen bonds within a molecule. Conversely, reduction involves increasing the number of carbon-hydrogen bonds. For instance, when considering the transformation of a hydrocarbon like methane to carbon dioxide, the focus is primarily on the intermediate stages involving alcohols, aldehydes, and carboxylic acids.

Starting with an alcohol, the first oxidation step introduces a carbon-oxygen bond, leading to the formation of an aldehyde or ketone, which contains two carbon-oxygen bonds. Further oxidation results in the formation of a carboxylic acid, characterized by three carbon-oxygen bonds. If the oxidation process continues, carbon dioxide is produced, which has four carbon-oxygen bonds, although this stage is not typically relevant in organic chemistry discussions.

On the other hand, reduction begins with a carboxylic acid, which has three carbon-oxygen bonds. The reduction process converts it to an aldehyde or ketone, reducing the carbon-oxygen bonds to two while simultaneously increasing the carbon-hydrogen bonds. Continuing this reduction leads to the formation of an alcohol, which has three carbon-hydrogen bonds. This process highlights the importance of the transformations between alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, and carboxylic acids, while the extremes of hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide are generally excluded from organic chemistry considerations.