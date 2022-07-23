Organic chemistry focuses on the study of carbon-containing compounds, exploring their structure, properties, and reactions. A defining characteristic of organic compounds is the presence of carbon atoms bonded to each other and to hydrogen atoms. Compounds that consist solely of carbon and hydrogen are known as hydrocarbons. However, many organic compounds also incorporate other elements such as oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and halogens.

For instance, propane is a simple hydrocarbon composed of three carbon atoms, each bonded to hydrogen atoms. It is commonly found in propane tanks used for barbecues and other applications. Ethanol, another organic compound, includes an -OH (hydroxyl) group in addition to its carbon and hydrogen framework. This compound is notably present in alcoholic beverages like wine.

More complex organic molecules include caffeine, which contains carbon, nitrogen, and multiple double bonds, making it a significant component of coffee. Lastly, geraniol, found in roses, also features carbon and hydrogen bonds along with double bonds and an -OH group, showcasing the diversity of organic compounds.

In summary, organic chemistry encompasses a wide range of compounds characterized by carbon-hydrogen bonds, with variations that include other elements, leading to a rich diversity of structures and functions in everyday life.