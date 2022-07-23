To systematically name an aldehyde, follow these steps to ensure accuracy and clarity in the naming process. First, identify the longest carbon chain that includes the aldehyde group, which is characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at one end of the chain. This carbonyl carbon is counted as part of the parent chain. In cases where there are multiple chains of equal length, select the one with the most substituents.

Next, assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the chain, starting from the carbon of the aldehyde group, which is always designated as carbon number one. For example, if the longest chain consists of six carbon atoms, it is referred to as hexane. However, since it is an aldehyde, the suffix changes from "-ane" to "-al," resulting in "hexanal."

As you identify substituents, such as alkyl groups, ensure to name them according to their structure. For instance, if there is an ethyl group (C2H5) attached to the second carbon of the chain, it is labeled as "2-ethyl." When compiling the final name, list the substituents in alphabetical order, and use commas to separate numbers and dashes to separate numbers from letters.

In this case, the final systematic name for the aldehyde with a six-carbon chain and an ethyl substituent on the second carbon is 2-ethylhexanal.