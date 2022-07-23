In organic chemistry, naming compounds systematically is essential for clear communication. When dealing with compounds that contain a benzene ring and an alkyl group, the structure of the alkyl group plays a crucial role in determining the correct name.

In this example, we have a benzene ring connected to an alkyl group consisting of four carbon atoms. The possible names for this alkyl group include butyl, isobutyl, sec-butyl, and tert-butyl. To identify the correct name, we examine the structure of the alkyl group. In this case, the connection occurs at a carbon that is bonded to three methyl groups, which indicates that the alkyl group is a tert-butyl group.

Thus, the systematic name of the compound is formed by combining the name of the alkyl group with the name of the benzene ring. The correct name is tert-butylbenzene, where "tert-butyl" is hyphenated to indicate the specific structure of the alkyl group attached to the benzene.