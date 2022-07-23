To systematically name an ester, we follow a series of steps that help us identify the components of the molecule. First, we determine the alkyl group connected to the oxygen atom. In this case, the alkyl group consists of two carbon atoms, which is named ethyl.

Next, we identify the carbonyl chain that is attached to the carbonyl group. The carbonyl group is the functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom. We then count the length of the carbon chain starting from the carbonyl group, which is designated as carbon number one. In this example, the carbon chain has four carbons, making it a butanoate.

We also need to consider any substituents on the carbon chain. Here, there is a methyl group located on carbon number three. When naming substituents, we use prefixes such as 'di' for two identical groups, 'tri' for three, and 'tetra' for four. Since we have one methyl group, we simply refer to it as 3-methyl.

When constructing the final name, we list the substituents in alphabetical order, disregarding any prefixes. Therefore, we start with the alkyl group name, which is written with spaces: ethyl. Following that, we include the substituent: 3-methyl. Finally, we conclude with the name of the carbon chain, which is butanoate, as we are dealing with an ester rather than a carboxylic acid.

Putting all these elements together, the systematic name for this ester is ethyl 3-methylbutanoate.