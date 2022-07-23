To name an ether compound, follow a systematic approach that involves three key steps. First, identify the two alkyl groups that are connected to the oxygen atom. For instance, if one alkyl group has four carbon atoms, it is classified as a butyl group, while a single carbon alkyl group is referred to as a methyl group.

Next, arrange the names of the alkyl groups alphabetically as substituents. In this case, you would list the butyl group first, followed by the methyl group. If the alkyl groups were identical, you would use the prefix "di" to indicate this, but since they are different, you simply list them as butyl and methyl.

Finally, conclude the name of the compound with the term "ether." Ensure that there is a space between the names of the alkyl groups and the word "ether." Therefore, the complete name of the compound would be butyl methyl ether.