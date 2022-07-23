An alkyl halide consists of an alkyl group bonded to a halogen. In organic chemistry, halogens such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine are treated as substituents on a carbon chain. When naming these compounds, the halogens are designated with specific prefixes: fluorine is referred to as fluoro, chlorine as chloro, bromine as bromo, and iodine as iodo.
When naming an alkyl halide, it is essential to identify the parent chain, which can vary in structure, such as being a six-membered chain or cyclic. The position of the halogen substituents must be indicated numerically based on their location on the parent chain. This systematic approach to naming ensures clarity in identifying the structure and composition of organic compounds, highlighting the role of halogens as substituents within the molecular framework.