To determine the systematic name of an alkane, the first step is to identify the longest continuous carbon chain, known as the parent chain. In this case, the longest chain consists of nine carbon atoms, which designates the alkane as nonane. The numbering of the carbon atoms begins from the end closest to any substituents to ensure the lowest possible numbers are assigned to them.

In this example, there are three substituents: a three-carbon substituent (isopropyl), a one-carbon substituent (methyl), and a bromine atom (bromo). The numbering from the right side gives us the following positions: the isopropyl group is located at carbon 6, the bromine at carbon 3, and the methyl group at carbon 5. The substituents are then named and listed in alphabetical order, regardless of their position numbers.

Thus, the systematic name of the compound is constructed as follows: starting with the substituents in alphabetical order, we have bromo at position 3, isopropyl at position 6, and methyl at position 5. Therefore, the complete name of the alkane is 3-bromo-6-isopropyl-5-methylnonane.