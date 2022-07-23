Boranes are a class of highly reactive covalent hydrides consisting solely of boron and hydrogen atoms, with diborane (B 2 H 6 ) being the simplest and most notable example. In diborane, two boron atoms are connected by hydrogen atoms known as bridging hydrogens. These bridging hydrogens form two polarized covalent bonds, effectively linking the two boron centers.

In terms of molecular structure, borane is represented as BH 3 , but it is rarely found in isolation; instead, diborane is the more common form encountered. This phenomenon challenges the conventional understanding that hydrogen can only form a single bond. In advanced chemistry, it becomes evident that bridging hydrogens can create a scenario where a hydrogen atom appears to form two bonds, although this is an exception rather than the rule.

It is important to note that the presence of bridging hydrogens is a unique characteristic of certain boron compounds and is not typically addressed in general chemistry courses. Therefore, while the concept of hydrogen forming multiple bonds is intriguing, it remains a specialized topic beyond the foundational principles of chemistry.