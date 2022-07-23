Hydrides are binary compounds formed when elemental hydrogen reacts with metals or nonmetals. They can be categorized into three types: ionic, covalent, and metallic hydrides. This summary focuses on ionic hydrides, which are characterized as white crystalline solids produced when diatomic hydrogen reacts with metals from Group 1A or 2A of the periodic table, with the notable exception of beryllium.

In ionic hydrides, hydrogen has an oxidation number of -1. Understanding this oxidation state is crucial for predicting how these compounds form. For Group 1A metals, which have a charge of +1, the reaction with hydrogen can be represented as follows:

For a Group 1A metal (M):

M+1 + H 2 → MH 2

To balance the equation, we need two hydrogen atoms, leading to:

2M + H 2 → 2MH

In contrast, Group 2A metals have a charge of +2. When these metals react with hydrogen, the charges do not cancel out but instead crisscross. The reaction can be represented as:

For a Group 2A metal (M):

M+2 + H 2 → MH 2

Since the charges are different, they crisscross, resulting in the formula MH 2 , which is already balanced with one metal and two hydrogen atoms on both sides.